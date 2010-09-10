Drive shaft balancing
Drive shaft balancing
After changing tires, the car started to behave strangely at speed - nothing knocks or bangs, but some vibration appeared. Quite strong, because it goes into my hands, unpleasant. If I go to the service, what to say? The camber was done, everything was normal there.
Re: Drive shaft balancing
You probably need [URL=https://vibromera.eu/product/balanset-1/]drive shaft balancing. When you come to the service, just say so - vibration at speed, everything is fine with the wheels, we checked. This can happen when the chassis is unbalanced, i.e. all the elements do not work together, but each one separately. But here it is necessary to make a preliminary diagnostics, it will show what exactly the problem is.
