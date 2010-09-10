Boarding school

klonik
Зарегистрирован: 09 фев 2016, 16:41

Boarding school

klonik » Вчера, 17:22

Ten years ago, a friend sent her eight-year-old child abroad to study in a boarding school. I remember that at the time I was very surprised at how it was possible, but now I look at her son and see that he has simply brilliant prospects. Now I'm thinking of sending my own. Is 15 years old too late?
zevc
Зарегистрирован: 06 окт 2011, 12:16

Re: Boarding school

zevc » Вчера, 18:48

No, boarding schools in swizerland accepts up to the age of eighteen. But of course, the earlier the better. Because the language skills will be of great importance. And as you realise, it is better to practice it in the environment of native speakers. Although if the child has abilities and you understand what kind of programme you need, there will be no problems. I know cases when children were sent to Switzerland just for their behaviour, and they succeeded there.
