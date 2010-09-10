Boarding school
Свободное общение и разговоры на любые темы. Если не знаете куда писать свой вопрос или где поднять тему, пишите сюда.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
2 сообщения • Страница 1 из 1
Boarding school
Ten years ago, a friend sent her eight-year-old child abroad to study in a boarding school. I remember that at the time I was very surprised at how it was possible, but now I look at her son and see that he has simply brilliant prospects. Now I'm thinking of sending my own. Is 15 years old too late?
Re: Boarding school
No, boarding schools in swizerland accepts up to the age of eighteen. But of course, the earlier the better. Because the language skills will be of great importance. And as you realise, it is better to practice it in the environment of native speakers. Although if the child has abilities and you understand what kind of programme you need, there will be no problems. I know cases when children were sent to Switzerland just for their behaviour, and they succeeded there.
2 сообщения • Страница 1 из 1
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 2 гостя