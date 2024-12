Сообщение zevc » Вчера, 18:48

No, boarding schools in swizerland accepts up to the age of eighteen. But of course, the earlier the better. Because the language skills will be of great importance. And as you realise, it is better to practice it in the environment of native speakers. Although if the child has abilities and you understand what kind of programme you need, there will be no problems. I know cases when children were sent to Switzerland just for their behaviour, and they succeeded there.