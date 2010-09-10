Question about the car
Question about the car
What has been considered the fastest car of all time, in terms of regular cars, not sports cars? It's just that my husband has started looking at a car that accelerates something in three seconds. Why he can't explain it to him in the city, he says it's not fast.
Re: Question about the car
In the city, yes, no point in five seconds difference in acceleration. I had a small car - a Matiz, I still miss you - and a Lancer, which is fast. As a result, I came home at the same time in the one or the other. As for cars in general, study Top 5 fastest cars ever. The author has compiled all the information in great detail, the syllable is easy, it's a pleasure to read even for the sake of interest.
