klonik » Сегодня, 12:06

What has been considered the fastest car of all time, in terms of regular cars, not sports cars? It's just that my husband has started looking at a car that accelerates something in three seconds. Why he can't explain it to him in the city, he says it's not fast.
zevc » Сегодня, 20:54

In the city, yes, no point in five seconds difference in acceleration. I had a small car - a Matiz, I still miss you - and a Lancer, which is fast. As a result, I came home at the same time in the one or the other. As for cars in general, study Top 5 fastest cars ever. The author has compiled all the information in great detail, the syllable is easy, it's a pleasure to read even for the sake of interest.
