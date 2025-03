Сообщение zevc » Сегодня, 20:54

In the city, yes, no point in five seconds difference in acceleration. I had a small car - a Matiz, I still miss you - and a Lancer, which is fast. As a result, I came home at the same time in the one or the other. As for cars in general, study Top 5 fastest cars ever . The author has compiled all the information in great detail, the syllable is easy, it's a pleasure to read even for the sake of interest.