Discord accounts

Свободное общение и разговоры на любые темы. Если не знаете куда писать свой вопрос или где поднять тему, пишите сюда.

Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info

Ответить
Аватара пользователя
klonik
Пользователь RZN.info
Сообщения: 2889
Зарегистрирован: 09 фев 2016, 16:41

Discord accounts

Сообщение klonik » Сегодня, 12:04

Hello, everyone! Can you tell me where I can buy a good, high-quality Discord account at a reasonable price? I've heard there's a platform with lots of accounts, but I can't seem to find anything. If you can help me, I'd be very grateful for the information.
Вернуться к началу
Аватара пользователя
zevc
Пользователь RZN.info
Сообщения: 2885
Зарегистрирован: 06 окт 2011, 12:16

Re: Discord accounts

Сообщение zevc » 20 минут назад

Hello, you can buy phone verified discord accounts here: https://discord-accounts.com. It's actually a good service that offers different accounts at a reasonable price. Anyway, I think it's more profitable to buy here than to create your own. Because it takes time, and you don't always have it, but here you can buy and start using the accounts right away. Most importantly, the accounts are already set up and ready to use, which reduces the likelihood of errors when configuring them. Also, accounts with tokens can be used to automate processes in Discord, which simplifies the management of bots and other tasks. So, I recommend you try this service; you won't regret your choice.
Вернуться к началу
Ответить

Вернуться в «Болталка»

Кто сейчас на конференции

Сейчас этот форум просматривают: zevc и 3 гостя