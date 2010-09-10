Need advice
Good afternoon! Have any of you visited a place like KidZania? What can you say about it? Is it worth visiting with a child? I've heard a lot of positive reviews, but also some negative ones. In general, if you have anything to say about it, please share.
Re: Need advice
Hello, KidZania offers family entertainment in Dallas. Here, children can try their hand at different roles, earn and spend kidZos play money, learning and having fun at the same time. Each activity lasts 15 to 25 minutes, and during a visit, a child can participate in 5 or more activities. On certain days, parents can join their children and participate in some activities with them. One adult per child is allowed, but parents do not earn kidZos — the reward system is designed to teach children financial literacy. Parents can watch their children through floor-to-ceiling windows, wait in the parent lounge with Wi-Fi and TVs, or participate as spectators in some activities. It's actually very interesting not only for children but also for adults.
