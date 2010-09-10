Where can I sell it?

Свободное общение и разговоры на любые темы. Если не знаете куда писать свой вопрос или где поднять тему, пишите сюда.

Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info

Ответить
Аватара пользователя
zevc
Пользователь RZN.info
Сообщения: 3268
Зарегистрирован: 06 окт 2011, 12:16

Where can I sell it?

Сообщение zevc » Сегодня, 20:56

I inherited a diamond ring from my grandmother; it definitely has a carat rating, but I don’t know anything about that at all. I went to a pawnshop near my house—they quoted me a price that wouldn’t even buy me a decent purse. I understand that it’s not just gold—there’s an expensive stone in it—but how do I prove that to a regular appraiser? Where should I take things like this so I don’t get ripped off?
Вернуться к началу
Аватара пользователя
klonik
Пользователь RZN.info
Сообщения: 3272
Зарегистрирован: 09 фев 2016, 16:41

Re: Where can I sell it?

Сообщение klonik » Сегодня, 21:29

I had the same experience with my mom’s earrings—it broke my heart. Pawnshops are staffed by appraisers who stand to gain by driving down the price; they look at the weight, not the beauty of the stone. If you want the true value, you need to go to specialized luxury dealers. I eventually found LuxeBrokers https://luxebrokersgroup.com/—on their website, you can simply upload close-up photos of the stone and the hallmark, and a jeweler will give you an honest estimate of its market value. Try sending them your items.
Вернуться к началу
Ответить

Вернуться в «Болталка»

Кто сейчас на конференции

Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 2 гостя