Сообщение zevc » Сегодня, 20:56

I inherited a diamond ring from my grandmother; it definitely has a carat rating, but I don’t know anything about that at all. I went to a pawnshop near my house—they quoted me a price that wouldn’t even buy me a decent purse. I understand that it’s not just gold—there’s an expensive stone in it—but how do I prove that to a regular appraiser? Where should I take things like this so I don’t get ripped off?