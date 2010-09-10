Where can I sell it?
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Where can I sell it?
I inherited a diamond ring from my grandmother; it definitely has a carat rating, but I don’t know anything about that at all. I went to a pawnshop near my house—they quoted me a price that wouldn’t even buy me a decent purse. I understand that it’s not just gold—there’s an expensive stone in it—but how do I prove that to a regular appraiser? Where should I take things like this so I don’t get ripped off?
Re: Where can I sell it?
I had the same experience with my mom’s earrings—it broke my heart. Pawnshops are staffed by appraisers who stand to gain by driving down the price; they look at the weight, not the beauty of the stone. If you want the true value, you need to go to specialized luxury dealers. I eventually found LuxeBrokers https://luxebrokersgroup.com/—on their website, you can simply upload close-up photos of the stone and the hallmark, and a jeweler will give you an honest estimate of its market value. Try sending them your items.
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