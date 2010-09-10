ВАЗ-21074
Технические вопросы по авто – выбор, покупка, ремонт, диагностика, тюнинг, ужастики и пр.
Re: ВАЗ-21074
Уж фильтра в Экзисте брать перебор, их и так навалом везде.
Инфаркт Микарда! Вот такой рубец!
Re: ВАЗ-21074
volgovod писал(а):Уж фильтра в Экзисте брать перебор, их и так навалом везде.
вольному-воля.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: ВАЗ-21074
ФрекенСнорк писал(а):пы.пы.сы. топливный фильтр в Экзисте и у официала- 30 процентов разницы, что-то около 600...
Фреки, мне кажется гонишь...
Номер оригинала можешь написать?
Re: ВАЗ-21074
volgovod писал(а):Уж фильтра в Экзисте брать перебор, их и так навалом везде.
В экзисте что-то брать, только в крайнем случае и если оооооочень срочно.
Re: ВАЗ-21074
ВРУНГЕЛЬ писал(а):Фреки, мне кажется гонишь...
Христофор Бонифатьевич...
кажется- креститесь, это раз.
на брудершафт не пили- это два.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: ВАЗ-21074
Вот даже любители гопничих девяток и чепырок впадают в ересь и кощунство. Хотя у человека на канале изобилие чотких ТАЗов, матершины, гопников и прочей сопутствующей атмосферы. Сам держит ларёк с тюнинг-запчастями для ТАЗа. Печально смотреть как человек отходит от истинной веры:
Кощунствует над Ладой Калиной спорт 2. А ведь предыдущее поколение этой машины прославлял сам Солнцеликий Путин! Требую от ФСБ немедленно прекратить надругательства над святыми автомобилями, обсиженными святыми людьми.
Re: ВАЗ-21074
И такой талантище пропадает зря, этот Пруд Власов. Чувак реально ожидал обнаружить в серийной машине элементы пацанского тюнинга : прямоточный глушитель, отсутствие катализатора, высокооборотный распредвал. И куда только смотрит генеральный конструктор ВАЗа. Надо требовать установку элементов чоткого пацанского тюнинга прямо на конвейере
Re: ВАЗ-21074
Это не серийный автомобиль. "Спортивные" версии с "могучими" 118 сильными двигателями собираются отдельно, не на сборочном конвеере Автоваза, и другим юридическим лицом.
И претензии к автомобилю вполне понятны. Впихнуть убогое креслице с поролоновыми боковыми поддержками гораздо проще, чем построить с нуля более мощный двигатель.
Вот для любителей ретро разбор машины с деревянным каркасом кузова:
https://www.drive2.ru/l/8101989/
Человек уже самостоятельно вытесал деревянную деталь для кузова. Но там машина американская, кузов каркасный, схожий с тамошними каркасными домами. Если исходить из аналогии, то у наc в России нужно строить бревенчатые кузова, чтобы напоминали русские избы.
Re: ВАЗ-21074
правда,разгубастившись на подобную цену- чувак забыл захватить с собой губозакаточную машинку.slaffka писал(а): Чувак реально ожидал обнаружить в серийной машине элементы пацанского тюнинга : прямоточный глушитель, отсутствие катализатора, высокооборотный распредвал.
Re: ВАЗ-21074
ФрекенСнорк писал(а):ВРУНГЕЛЬ писал(а):Фреки, мне кажется гонишь...
Христофор Бонифатьевич...
кажется- креститесь, это раз.
на брудершафт не пили- это два.
Фома тоже крестился и не только... не помогло, один фиг панночка из гроба встала
И как-то ... с разными хомяками на брудершафт, тут уже какой-то зоофилией попахивает.
А теперь по существу вопроса, номерки дадите или нет?
Re: ВАЗ-21074
Панночки- они такие...
а вот кто там был Фома-этого не знает даже Николай наш Васильич.
Re: ВАЗ-21074
Стильный автомобиль из Рязани. Мне очень понравилось, молодцы ребята:
