Георгиевская ленточка
Обсуждения аварий, нововведений и пр., утрачивающего актуальность сравнительно быстро
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
UNCLE1911 писал(а):Тварь, за сохранение власти которой отдали жизнь миллионы людей...
Слышал, что вы учились на историка. Это правда? 5 лет в рязанском педе?
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
Мне проф. Степичев еще спецкурс "Ленинское наследие" читал.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
megOMetr писал(а):Возможно новое время и требует новых символов. Всё течёт, всё изменяется. Может быть я и согласился бы с этим символом, если бы его выдавали тому, кто оказал помощь ветеранам, или скажем школьник выйграл викторину о Великой Отечественной Войне, и в качестве награды ему вручили эту ленточку. Мол, вот он знает, интересуется и берите с него пример. Но когда мне этот кусочек ткани (в лучшем случае, а то и пластика или бумаги) впаривают в магазине, банке, на заправке - я отказываюсь. А когда я отказываюсь, на меня смотрят в лучшем случае с удивлением. Не сказать ещё хуже. Тут уж, извините. В этом карнавале я участвовать не хочу.
И всёже определитесь с значением этой ленточки, пожалуйста.
полностью с вами согласен. люди цепляют их куда не попадя, даже на обувь.
люди видят лишь то что хотят увидеть
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
автор, так не снимайте ленточку. Носите постоянно. не зря же говорят: хочешь изменить мир, начни с себя. Помогайте ветеранам весь год, а не только в первые недели мая, всегда их благодарите, всегда уступайте место, переводите через дорогу и помогайте финансово. В чём проблема-то?
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
У меня дедушка был ветеран. В акции « Бессмертный полк» принимаем участие уже несколько лет. Считаю этот проект очень удачным, хвала тому человеку, кто придумал такую нужную вещь.
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
Не бойся, тот "человек" без порток не ходит, а ротенберги с тимченками потирают руки от того, что заняли мозги народа "патриотизмом".
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
Chenormr я вижу кнопкой Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V. Но ваш плагиат никому не интересен, по той простой причине что россияне не знают других языков. Неплохо бы перевести ту муть что вы накопипаситили дабы все окончательно убедились в вашем безумии.
So wie ich mein Land liebe, so wenig mag ich meine Landsmänner...
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
Бацкiн сын писал(а):Chenormr я вижу кнопкой Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V. Но ваш плагиат никому не интересен, по той простой причине что россияне не знают других языков. Неплохо бы перевести ту муть что вы накопипаситили дабы все окончательно убедились в вашем безумии.
а гости с Западэнщины еще и пишут на русском неграмотно.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
Chenormr в разных темах пишет на английском.Читайте.
Re: Георгиевская ленточка
Бацкiн сын писал(а): Неплохо бы перевести ту муть что вы накопипаситили ....
В Гугле забанили? Очередной фармацевт подрабатывает.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
