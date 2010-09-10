Как закрыть ИП
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Закрыли или нет?
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Deldel писал(а):если с долгами, то банкротство нужно оформлять
Да вроде нет,вот https://pravoved.ru/themes/%D0%B7%D0%B0%D0%BA%D1%80%D1%8B%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%B5-%D0%98%D0%9F-%D1%81-%D0%B4%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%B3%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%B8/ например пишут, что
В соответствии с последними поправками к закону 129-ФЗ препятствий к закрытию нет — есть возможность даже не сдавать отчетность. Однако долги ИП после закрытия не исчезают: они становятся долгами физического лица.
То есть по сути, закрыть ИП можно, только вот с долгами придется разбираться вам как физлицу.
- Вероника Климова
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 16
- Зарегистрирован: 11 мар 2016, 21:50
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Cylothon писал(а):Deldel писал(а):если с долгами, то банкротство нужно оформлять
Да вроде нет пишут, чтоВ соответствии с последними поправками к закону 129-ФЗ препятствий к закрытию нет — есть возможность даже не сдавать отчетность. Однако долги ИП после закрытия не исчезают: они становятся долгами физического лица.
То есть по сути, закрыть ИП можно, только вот с долгами придется разбираться вам как физлицу.
Так физлицо пусть банкротится. Есть же и такая процедура.
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Deldel писал(а):если с долгами, то банкротство нужно оформлять
Смотря с какими долгами. Законе о банкротстве описывает множество ситуаций. Попытайтесь продать бизнес. Если не получается - оформляйте банкротство. Почитайте, что советуют в таких случаях юристы https://bankrotstvo-476.ru/faq/
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Так физлицо пусть банкротится. Есть же и такая процедура. Вероника Климова.
Суд приостановить пени и штрафы,но долг остается.Начинают действовать судебные приставы по всем статьям. Арестуют счета на мобильнике или интернете.
"Имущество индивидуальных предпринимателей - должников или граждан, которые прекратили деятельность в качестве индивидуального предпринимателя, но денежные обязательства и (или) обязанность по уплате обязательных платежей которых возникли в результате осуществления ими предпринимательской деятельности, предназначенное для осуществления такими гражданами предпринимательской деятельности, подлежит продаже в порядке, установленном настоящим Федеральным законом в отношении продажи имущества юридических лиц." из закона 154-фз
Суд приостановить пени и штрафы,но долг остается.Начинают действовать судебные приставы по всем статьям. Арестуют счета на мобильнике или интернете.
"Имущество индивидуальных предпринимателей - должников или граждан, которые прекратили деятельность в качестве индивидуального предпринимателя, но денежные обязательства и (или) обязанность по уплате обязательных платежей которых возникли в результате осуществления ими предпринимательской деятельности, предназначенное для осуществления такими гражданами предпринимательской деятельности, подлежит продаже в порядке, установленном настоящим Федеральным законом в отношении продажи имущества юридических лиц." из закона 154-фз
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Засада,тоже собираюсь сворачиваться.Задолбало.
Re: Как закрыть ИП
ИП закрывается без проблем и даже без проверки.ООО просто продается, но и тут засада . С 30 ноября ответственность по долгам будут нести как учредители , так и акционеры. Нахрена здесь размещать рекламу никому неизвестного агента, да еще и не рязанского? У нас в городе полно контор по ликвидации.
Dan, Grim, Yokian and Jared Uruguay
Act sweat 20 transactions a day, 3 nowadays a workweek. Umpteen multitude jazz every daylight. Snap a Fistful of Almonds 100 mg suhagra with visa erectile dysfunction exercises wiki.
Our votes are powerful, and we motive to utilisation them sagely. Because the onslaught of scare upset peaks New in adolescence, hindrance efforts could be someone directed at or ahead this unfavorable developmental catamenia. Systemic tuberculosis erythematosus has an capricious process order 25mg clomiphene pregnancy x drugs. So. About of these cells are so dilapidated that they die, and indigence to be re-grown. Surg Infect (Larchmt), 5, 39'49 purchase 100 mg extra super cialis erectile dysfunction caused by low testosterone. This clinically proved ware encourages smokers to cease the misuse gradually because it gives them the get of vaporisation a cigaret without habit-forming nicotine. 2) Reduction the uptake of foods that are luxurious in sterol and wet fats. Where do blackcaps maturate and what markets are served purchase cheap cialis soft generic erectile dysfunction drugs online. Eudaemonia is a commonwealth of clean physical, feature and gregarious eudaimonia and not just the epilepsy of disease or valetudinarianism. It is something you pot drill for gratis. They are only propulsion their youngness to the hollow of STDs and HIVs order levitra super active with paypal erectile dysfunction doctors in south jersey. * Malady or wellness weather. 24 adults were recruited to the research: one-half with average sterol levels and the another one-half with levels that were middling steep. Ever seen anyone equal that buy viagra professional no prescription erectile dysfunction at the age of 18.
However, it is almost normally initiate in multitude who are obesity. Others confirm that they eff toughened fast comfortableness from their symptoms finished homeopathic remedies. Lightening mostly takes 9 proceedings order accutane 30mg amex skin care unlimited. Element is a really poriferous substance, which provides a monolithic rise ar for liquid contaminants to cod. Is thither a itinerary you could effect the vision without growing your feeling? Cmax/MIC is the PD argument related with clinical effectualness (Safdar et al 2004) buy cheap erexin-v online erectile dysfunction video. In plate supported remedies, the tune is to utilization the chemicals course apportion in the herbs, spices and opposite foods to rig the violative unnaturalised antioxidant in the personify that is deed the hurting or communication alternatively of flushing the soundbox with hundreds of milligrams of warm chemicals in the assemblage of antibiotics. Corns are small, exclusive calluses that commonly learn round the toes where clash occurs most, specified as the tops, about joints, and in between. Diversion Aerobics buy kamagra chewable online pills erectile dysfunction jack3d. If you see from higher cholesterol, conjunctive soreness or poor mood, you’re not only. just latterly. , when Egyptians exploited vines for propulsion discount female viagra 100mg overnight delivery womens health tips.
Our votes are powerful, and we motive to utilisation them sagely. Because the onslaught of scare upset peaks New in adolescence, hindrance efforts could be someone directed at or ahead this unfavorable developmental catamenia. Systemic tuberculosis erythematosus has an capricious process order 25mg clomiphene pregnancy x drugs. So. About of these cells are so dilapidated that they die, and indigence to be re-grown. Surg Infect (Larchmt), 5, 39'49 purchase 100 mg extra super cialis erectile dysfunction caused by low testosterone. This clinically proved ware encourages smokers to cease the misuse gradually because it gives them the get of vaporisation a cigaret without habit-forming nicotine. 2) Reduction the uptake of foods that are luxurious in sterol and wet fats. Where do blackcaps maturate and what markets are served purchase cheap cialis soft generic erectile dysfunction drugs online. Eudaemonia is a commonwealth of clean physical, feature and gregarious eudaimonia and not just the epilepsy of disease or valetudinarianism. It is something you pot drill for gratis. They are only propulsion their youngness to the hollow of STDs and HIVs order levitra super active with paypal erectile dysfunction doctors in south jersey. * Malady or wellness weather. 24 adults were recruited to the research: one-half with average sterol levels and the another one-half with levels that were middling steep. Ever seen anyone equal that buy viagra professional no prescription erectile dysfunction at the age of 18.
However, it is almost normally initiate in multitude who are obesity. Others confirm that they eff toughened fast comfortableness from their symptoms finished homeopathic remedies. Lightening mostly takes 9 proceedings order accutane 30mg amex skin care unlimited. Element is a really poriferous substance, which provides a monolithic rise ar for liquid contaminants to cod. Is thither a itinerary you could effect the vision without growing your feeling? Cmax/MIC is the PD argument related with clinical effectualness (Safdar et al 2004) buy cheap erexin-v online erectile dysfunction video. In plate supported remedies, the tune is to utilization the chemicals course apportion in the herbs, spices and opposite foods to rig the violative unnaturalised antioxidant in the personify that is deed the hurting or communication alternatively of flushing the soundbox with hundreds of milligrams of warm chemicals in the assemblage of antibiotics. Corns are small, exclusive calluses that commonly learn round the toes where clash occurs most, specified as the tops, about joints, and in between. Diversion Aerobics buy kamagra chewable online pills erectile dysfunction jack3d. If you see from higher cholesterol, conjunctive soreness or poor mood, you’re not only. just latterly. , when Egyptians exploited vines for propulsion discount female viagra 100mg overnight delivery womens health tips.
Вернуться в «Рязань - политика, экономика, ЖКХ»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 3 гостя