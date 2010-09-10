Как закрыть ИП
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Закрыли или нет?
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Deldel писал(а):если с долгами, то банкротство нужно оформлять
Да вроде нет,вот https://pravoved.ru/themes/%D0%B7%D0%B0%D0%BA%D1%80%D1%8B%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%B5-%D0%98%D0%9F-%D1%81-%D0%B4%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%B3%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%B8/ например пишут, что
В соответствии с последними поправками к закону 129-ФЗ препятствий к закрытию нет — есть возможность даже не сдавать отчетность. Однако долги ИП после закрытия не исчезают: они становятся долгами физического лица.
То есть по сути, закрыть ИП можно, только вот с долгами придется разбираться вам как физлицу.
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Cylothon писал(а):Deldel писал(а):если с долгами, то банкротство нужно оформлять
Да вроде нет пишут, чтоВ соответствии с последними поправками к закону 129-ФЗ препятствий к закрытию нет — есть возможность даже не сдавать отчетность. Однако долги ИП после закрытия не исчезают: они становятся долгами физического лица.
То есть по сути, закрыть ИП можно, только вот с долгами придется разбираться вам как физлицу.
Так физлицо пусть банкротится. Есть же и такая процедура.
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Deldel писал(а):если с долгами, то банкротство нужно оформлять
Смотря с какими долгами. Законе о банкротстве описывает множество ситуаций. Попытайтесь продать бизнес. Если не получается - оформляйте банкротство. Почитайте, что советуют в таких случаях юристы https://bankrotstvo-476.ru/faq/
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Так физлицо пусть банкротится. Есть же и такая процедура. Вероника Климова.
Суд приостановить пени и штрафы,но долг остается.Начинают действовать судебные приставы по всем статьям. Арестуют счета на мобильнике или интернете.
"Имущество индивидуальных предпринимателей - должников или граждан, которые прекратили деятельность в качестве индивидуального предпринимателя, но денежные обязательства и (или) обязанность по уплате обязательных платежей которых возникли в результате осуществления ими предпринимательской деятельности, предназначенное для осуществления такими гражданами предпринимательской деятельности, подлежит продаже в порядке, установленном настоящим Федеральным законом в отношении продажи имущества юридических лиц." из закона 154-фз
Суд приостановить пени и штрафы,но долг остается.Начинают действовать судебные приставы по всем статьям. Арестуют счета на мобильнике или интернете.
"Имущество индивидуальных предпринимателей - должников или граждан, которые прекратили деятельность в качестве индивидуального предпринимателя, но денежные обязательства и (или) обязанность по уплате обязательных платежей которых возникли в результате осуществления ими предпринимательской деятельности, предназначенное для осуществления такими гражданами предпринимательской деятельности, подлежит продаже в порядке, установленном настоящим Федеральным законом в отношении продажи имущества юридических лиц." из закона 154-фз
Re: Как закрыть ИП
Засада,тоже собираюсь сворачиваться.Задолбало.
Re: Как закрыть ИП
ИП закрывается без проблем и даже без проверки.ООО просто продается, но и тут засада . С 30 ноября ответственность по долгам будут нести как учредители , так и акционеры. Нахрена здесь размещать рекламу никому неизвестного агента, да еще и не рязанского? У нас в городе полно контор по ликвидации.
