8 сортов живого в розлив на вынос
Что, где и как можно купить в Рязани. Услуги нашего города. Советы, мнения, факты.
Roberto писал(а):Cezar писал(а):Першинъ вот ничего, и Очаковский...
А разве Першин сейчас еще есть? Был в Сасово давеча, искал там его в тех местах, где он всегда был, так мне сказали, что заводик вроде встал совсем... А квасок отличный был. Очаковский не люблю.
И расскажите пожлста, где в Круизе все эти прекрасности продают? Сегодня заезжал туда, хотел между делом медовухи попробовать, прошелся, не обнаружил точки.
Правое крыло ТРК "Круиз" при выходе к остановке напротив лифта.
Cezar писал(а):а я еще вот в Глобусе Медовуху купил вчера-чудно!...65 руб за литр
А я вот пару часов назад взял попробовать в разливном отделе "Глобуса" "Московское" пиво - 38,5 руб./литр. Попробовал - МОЧА ОСЛИНАЯ!
Я вроде пмсал про эту гадость.
А вот попробуйте разливное в Ёлках- палках. Свои оценки не буду пока говорить, но ИМХО, не пожалеете.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
UNCLE1911 писал(а):А вот попробуйте разливное в Ёлках- палках.
Это где? И кто пиво делает?
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Cezar писал(а):ENGI писал(а):Cezar писал(а):а я еще вот в Глобусе Медовуху купил вчера-чудно!...65 руб за литр
А я вот пару часов назад взял попробовать в разливном отделе "Глобуса" "Московское" пиво - 38,5 руб./литр. Попробовал - МОЧА ОСЛИНАЯ!
Cezar писал(а):вкусное пиво...неужели пластмассовый вкус Туборга лучше?
Возможно, Вам, уважаемый повезло больше... Но после ЭТОЙ ... обычный Tuborg Green мне показался верхом совершенства.
Моча ослиная в "две пинты" на пл. свобода. "Крымское" разливное еще осилил в надежде, что следующее дороже и лучше, но "Баварское" просто вылил в раковину. Главное уже заходил туда пару раз, думаю не повезло просто, но с каждым разом все хуже!!!
