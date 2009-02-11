Услуга "Трезвый водитель" - нарушение ПДД?
Услышал по радио в машине рекламу услуги "Трезвый водитель". Суть примерно такова - если позарез нужно выпить, и не хочется оставлять машину в месте возлияний, по звонку приедет профессиональный водитель, который, поместив тебя на пассажирское место, довезет и тебя и твою машину до пункта назначения.
Штука, наверное, полезная. Но такая мысль в голову пришла - а не является ли она нарушением правил? Ведь этот человек в полис ОСАГО не вписан, следовательно не имеет права быть допущенным к управлению транспортным средством? Если это так, то можно ли вообще такие услуги предоставлять, а тем более рекламировать?
Вопрос интересный, сам когда в такси работал, такую услугу предоставлял, слава богу на ГАИ не попадал в эти моменты.
Вероятно, нужно чтобы полис для все был открыт.
Но даже все равно - сколько там сейчас за такое нарушение? От 500 до 800 - все равно выгоднее и безопаснее!
у меня страховка без ограничений)))
Engineer писал(а):у меня страховка без ограничений)))
Беги за бутылкой, раз так.
Roberto писал(а):Но даже все равно - сколько там сейчас за такое нарушение?
п.12.37.ч.1 -300 руб. а 500-800 это когда страховки вообще нет.
Если закосить на то, что полис забыт дома и это прокатит, то 12.3.ч.1 - предупреждение или штраф 100 руб.
Engineer писал(а):у меня страховка без ограничений)))
Самый лучший вариант. Много раз выручал приятеля - он бухает, я везу.
Zayec писал(а): он бухает, я везу.
Наоборот должно быть!!!
SVT писал(а):Engineer писал(а):у меня страховка без ограничений)))
Беги за бутылкой, раз так.
Вот прям вчера побежал )))
С товарищами усидели 0,75 Грантса )))
Engineer писал(а):Вот прям вчера побежал )))
С товарищами усидели 0,75 Грантса )))
И кто кого потом отвозил?
Thrasher писал(а):И кто кого потом отвозил?
Остались ночевать там же где и злоупотребляли )))
Engineer писал(а):Остались ночевать там же где и злоупотребляли )))
Зачем тогда страховка без ограничений?
