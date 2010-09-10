Кстати, о риэлторах
Обсуждение Рязанских агентств недвижимости. Качество обслуживания, надежность.
Re:
admin писал(а):могу сказать следующее... не страшно идти в крупные фирмы которые давно на рынке и с солидным именем. правда как правило у таких фирм большая коммиссия от сделки. если вы продаете, то как следствие, продажа может идти очень долго так как ваша квартира будет с большим ценником. но с ними не страшно. называть не буду, реклама платная тут...
Но как правило,имея множество объектов,они не будут уделять вашему должного внимания.Я знаю много небольших агентств по 3-4 человека,которые БЫСТРО и также надежно продают.
Re:
Оксана писал(а):нет, ребята, реклама тут не при чем.. я в бытность свою студентом успела поработать немного риэлтором... и я вам скажу, что даже в среде фирм есть некий "черныЙ" список конкурентов, с которыми стараются не связываться.. я их называть по понятным причинам не стану, но это оч.известные конторы, и если их не любят даже свои, то уж наверное есть за что.
Подписываюсь под каждым словом.Есть такие списки и на агентства и отдельно взятых риэлторов. Лучше обращаться к знакомым или отрекомендованным риэлторам, точно не попадете на аферистов. А непорядочных полно и в главном агентстве недвижимости.Поняли о каком агентстве я говорю? (Я не про всё агентство, а про отдельно взятых индивидуумов).
Re:
admin писал(а):Могу поделиться личным опытом. Осенью покупал квартиру через ЦАН. Процент у них высоковат но они не боятся работы. Сначала у нас должа была быть обычная сделка, но по ходу превратилась в сделку с участием ипотеки, а там бумаги гораздо больше, так вот они все помогли сделать. И продавец не ушел и оформть помогли все.
Хотя все бумаги конечно сам оформлял. Это делается потому что во всех инстанциях челокек должен лично все подписывать, поэтому спихнуть это на посредника а потом просто получить ключи от квартиры не выйдет.
Все агентства так работают.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
народ кто может сделать временную регистрацию за деньги на год ?
Re: Re:
Проводили сделку через АН "Золотой ключ". Очень доволен. Да, подписывали бумаги лично, но риэлторы везде сопровождали, документы оформляли, где-то без очереди проводили. Один сплошной позитив.RusAlka62 писал(а):admin писал(а):...Осенью покупал квартиру через ЦАН...
...Хотя все бумаги конечно сам оформлял.... человек должен лично все подписывать...
Все агентства так работают.
Да прибудет с Вами ВАЗ и его лошадиные силы!!!
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
Брюнетка писал(а):"продать или купить квартиру без посредника возможно"
Возможно, мы попытались, только старушка, у которой мы покупали квартиру, была с риэлтором. А у того аж перевернулось все, когда он узнал, что мы без посредника. В итоге он слупил с нас свои 10 тысяч. А хотел 25. Шантажиста зовут Ульянов Александр Васильевич, агенство Респект.
Маловато он с Вас слупил. У них - агентствах своя такса - 5% от стоимости. Минус у продавца и плюс у покупателя.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
Товарищи, приветствую.
Подскажите пожалуйста, если кто сталкивался, что за мода интересная пошла у риэлторов: дают объявления в газеты и интернет-барахолки, а если позвонить - квартира уже продана, хотя объявление было подано не более часа назад?
То есть предполагается, что на момент подачи объявления квартира "была" в "продаже" и вдруг через час - опа - продали. Лично у меня возникает резонный вопрос "а был ли мальчик?".
Может рынок зондируют или ещё что?
Пока что для меня такие товарищи просто идут в черный списочек и больше оттуда не вылезают.
Подскажите пожалуйста, если кто сталкивался, что за мода интересная пошла у риэлторов: дают объявления в газеты и интернет-барахолки, а если позвонить - квартира уже продана, хотя объявление было подано не более часа назад?
То есть предполагается, что на момент подачи объявления квартира "была" в "продаже" и вдруг через час - опа - продали. Лично у меня возникает резонный вопрос "а был ли мальчик?".
Может рынок зондируют или ещё что?
Пока что для меня такие товарищи просто идут в черный списочек и больше оттуда не вылезают.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
Это как бы реклама услуг, к примеру вы ищете квартиру, звоните по объявлению, а вам говорят что она продана, но если вы подпишете договор то и вам найдут. Такая же песня на сдачу и продажу квартир. А мальчика как правило нет, продажа квартиры не быстрое дело.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
Ottorzn писал(а):Это как бы реклама услуг
спасибо за разъяснение, хотя на мой взгляд сомнительная реклама и больше действует наоборот.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
Это называется "маркетинговый ход". Объявления об аренде квартир не меняются месяцами, суть в том, чтобы они охватывали все районы города и привлекали хорошими условиями и ценой. Квартир под этими объявлениями нет, позвонившему клиенту говорят, что "квартира только что сдана, но оставьте свои координаты, и мы вам обязательно подберем по своей огромной базе". А дальше обзваниваются коллеги из других агентств и совместными усилиями подбирается квартира, комиссия по полам. Это обычное дело, иначе как находить клиентов. В продажах часто то же самое.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
svet67, предположение интересное, вот только " но оставьте свои координаты, и мы вам обязательно подберем по своей огромной базе" не следует после "квартира только что продана", дальше просто бросается трубка.
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
все дело в том, что у агенств, у которых есть свои магазины (как например на авито), автоматически поднимаются объявления.старые просто никто не удаляет,вот и весь секрет
Re: Кстати, о риэлторах
В рязанском агентстве agent-city есть риэлтор Олеся. Она лгала нам с самого начала. Мы снимали через нее квартиру. Закончилось все плохо. И деньги нам не вернули.
