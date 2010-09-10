День Радио
Re: День Радио
Был вчера в Радике. На этот раз, правда, с ректором коньяк не пил - а то однажды было такое дело Вооще не випивал в нынешний раз - только пообщался кое с кем из одногрупников, которые ушли в преподаватели.
А в целом грустно мне в день радио бывает. Радио, точнее Радик - моё проклятье: слишком усердно мама меня в него "засовывала". Учился я в Радиоакадемии по принуждению, т.к. мама сказала, что выгонит меня из дома, если я поступлю в МИИТ (куда действительно мечтал поступить). Позднее я ей регулярно напоминал, что она мне жизнь сломала. Скажем, открою сайт МИИТа и говорю маме:
- Вот здесь я хотел учиться.
- Как же ты меня ненавидишь! Разве можно так ненавидеть?! - говорила она в ответ совершенно упавшей и обречённой интоннацией и уходила.
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а): Позднее я ей регулярно напоминал, что она мне жизнь сломала.
Молодец, фигли.. А я ещё юбкам и шпилькам удивлялся.
Re: День Радио
Со мной ещё не очень жестоко обошлись.Не позволили изучать тут область деятельности, которая мне интересна, но хотя бы позволили изучать интересные мне области знаний - технические знания и все, что с ними связано (физика, математика, электроника, программирование), ибо у меня технический склад ума. Бывает хуже. Со мной работал один монтёр связи. Он в детстве мечтал врачём стать. Так отец его "засунул" в военное училище связи Вот это действительно трагедия.
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а):Позднее я ей регулярно напоминал, что она мне жизнь сломала.
Не пытались прикинуть, сколько лет жизни Вы у нее отняли "регулярными напоминаниями"?..
Re: День Радио
DS писал(а):АЛСНщик писал(а): Позднее я ей регулярно напоминал, что она мне жизнь сломала.
Молодец, фигли.. А я ещё юбкам и шпилькам удивлялся.
хорошо, что не все русские этим отличаются.
такой регулярностью и постоянством, в смысле.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: День Радио
А Вы что предложили бы сдалеть мне в той ситуации, тогда, ещё в 90-е годы: покончить жизнь самоубийством?
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а):А Вы что предложили бы сдалеть мне в той ситуации, тогда, ещё в 90-е годы: покончить жизнь самоубийством?
поступить туда, куда считали нужным, сказав маме так- мама, я Вас люблю, но это- МОЯ жизнь.
а уж если уступили женщине, то не попрекать её своей же слабостью...типа, она настояла, а вы сопротивляться не могли.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: День Радио
Не каждый человек, будучи старшеклассником, т.е. даже не обладая полной гражданской дееспособностью, не говоря уж о связях, сбережениях, жилье, готов пойти "на принцип". Особенно когда сперва в голову летит книга, а затем прямым текстом идут угрозы выгнать из дома. Я к этому разговору посмел вернуться только на третьем курсе, т.е. спустя пять лет после самого эпизода. Самое обидное, что мама его даже не вспомнила, но ей пришлось мне поверить, ибо я ей никогда не врал. Но только стОило мне о принципах заговорить, мол, невыносимо дальше в радике находиться - брошу, "отслужу" и поступлю куда считаю нужным - тут же истерика началась с угрозой подключить отца к решению вопроса.
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а):Так что нЕчего меня попрекать: на форуме нет ни одного участника, имеющего моральное право меня в чём либо обвинять.
вот я и говорю- хорошо, что далеко не все русские похожи на вас.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а):А Вы что предложили бы сдалеть мне в той ситуации, тогда, ещё в 90-е годы: покончить жизнь самоубийством?
Пойти учиться куда хотел. В Москву, в МИИТ. Получить место в общаге. А по ночам подламывать ларьки и промышлять гоп-стопом, чтобы было что пожрать. И в общаге ходил бы в авторитете, и препода бы боялись.
Re: День Радио
Всех радистов с прошедшим праздником!
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а):затем прямым текстом идут угрозы выгнать из дома
Испугался остаться без родительской поддержки? Точнее - без финансовой поддержки (то есть без денег, присылаемых студенту МИИТа, а жить то все-равно в общаге).
А "старшеклассником" долго еще оставался? Ну - решил - брось, отслужи, почему нет? А то папа ремнем накажет?
Конечно - всяко бывает. Но по юношескому инфантилизму винить маму, а потом в зрелом возрасте доказывать, что прав - создается впечатление, что инфантилизм затянулся...
АЛСНщик писал(а):имеющего моральное право меня в чём либо обвинять.
Каково необходимое и достаточное условие для получения такого права? Я тоже поступил не совсем туда, куда хотел, но ни разу никого не обвинял. Потому что это я виноват, что не настоял. И почему я не имею этого самого права? Объясните мне короткими и понятными словами.
Re: День Радио
О как тема пошла, стОило только написать в нЕсколько провокационном ключе?! А то, гляжу, редко отвечают на мои сообщения На самом деле, ссорились не чаще, чем ссорятся по той или иной причине близкие люди в других более-менее благополучных семьях. Хотя каждая ссора обидна, и, вполне возможно, отбирает несколько лет жизни у участников. Гораздо чаще помогали друг другу, жалели. А когда мама заболела и практически утратила подвижность, то она практически каждую неделю говорила мне, что так как я за ней ухаживаю, никакая дочка ухаживать не сможет: тщательно и совершенно не брезгливо. Единственное о чем жалею - что не успел свозить маму на машине показать усадьбу Кирицы: там красиво и ей бы понравилось. А так много где катал: раз уж ходить не могла, то хоть поездила для разнообразия Приедет и давай по телефону подругам рассказывать: Видела базу отдыха Ока (или ещё чего нибудь - смотря где были) - как же интересно, здорово... Я никак не пойму, что же такого там интересного? Видать, когда человек заперт в четырёх стенах с телевизором и телефоном, то любые вполне заурядные впечатления из поездки могут вызвать восторг.
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик, вот ты в Рыбном вроде вырос? Должен был видеть весь тот контингент, который работает на железной дороге. Я вот в 16 лет не представлял весь масштаб огопления нашей страны.
Но ты-то должен был понимать с какими людьми придётся работать. Должен был понимать, что опыт подлома ларьков, гоп-стопы, обильно татуированное тело, умение извлекать медь из различного железнодорожного оборудования - будет только в плюс для работы в РЖД. Особенно на должности какого-нибудь бригадира, мастера, да даже на должности простого рабочего или инженера. Однозначно, надо было ехать в Москву в МИИТ и промышлять гоп-стопом, подламыват ларьки, шакалить по дачным поселкам, дербанить железнодорожное имущество на медь. Сейчас был бы большим начальником с такими умениями и жизненным опытом.
Re: День Радио
Колхозник писал(а):
Но ты-то должен был понимать с какими людьми придётся работать. Должен был понимать, что опыт подлома ларьков, гоп-стопы, обильно татуированное тело, умение извлекать медь из различного железнодорожного оборудования - будет только в плюс для работы в РЖД. Особенно на должности какого-нибудь бригадира, мастера, да даже на должности простого рабочего или инженера. Однозначно, надо было ехать в Москву в МИИТ и промышлять гоп-стопом, подламыват ларьки, шакалить по дачным поселкам, дербанить железнодорожное имущество на медь. Сейчас был бы большим начальником с такими умениями и жизненным опытом.
Мдя... электрички, что ли, по области сократить? А то вякать стали не по делу.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: День Радио
Колхозник отчасти прав. Свои железнодорожные впечатления пересказывать не буду, а то совсем уж офтоп получится - ещё раз вспомню годы обучения в Радике. Принёс как-то показать своим одногруппникам книгу Ивана Кожина "Город на Воже", изд. Узорочье, 1997 г, дабы продемонстрировать уровень развития краеведения в моей местности и наглядно проиллюстрировать, что из двух населённых пунктов (Рыбное и Рязань) ГОРОДОМ может считаться только один Первый вопрос, который задали мне студенты-одногруппники, изучив книгу, был следующий: Почему у машинистов, фотографии которых представлены в издании, лица перекошены? От вина, что ли? Разумеется речь шла о послевоенных фотографиях: с довоенных и, особенно, дореволюционных снимков на читателей смотрели совсем иные лица господ-механиков
Re: День Радио
Я вспоминаю годы обучения в РРТИ совсем по иному. Нет главного корпуса. Три факультета.Есть 1\2 часть общежития - лекционная часть.
Спецкафедра и физра на Пролетарке)Кудрявцева), лабораторный корпус на Ямскую (Циолковского). От ул.Большая до Пролетарки и Циолковского пешком.
Учились,получали стипендию 365 руб (1 и 2курс),потом 395 руб и 420 руб -5 курс.
Три раза за 5 лет были на практике на настоящих заводах.Осваивали рабочие специальности. Получали второй разряд.
Съездили на уборку урожая на целине- Окмолинская обл .колхоз им Калинина.
Потом ежегодно по одному или два раза были на уборке урожая в Рязанской области. В Милославском районе построили коробку птичника. Эта коробка стоит до сих пор. Деревня Прямоглядово. Это стык Рязанской,Тульской и Тамбовской обл.
Рядом Дон.
На диплом послали совершенно не по специальности. С факультета электроники на разработку РЛС. Мне достался радар-тестер контроля действий РЛС в мм- диапазоне.
Гриф сов.секретно. Там и защищались. В Туле. Не разрешили пересылать проекты в РРТИ.
Потом распределение на работу. Мне предложили Гидромет -Москва,Кунцево п\я44, Тула, Новосибирск.
Решили поднять промышленность в Сибири. Условия суровые,Частная квартира. И з\плата 1200 руб\мес.
Там научили решать проблемы с Минобороны СССР. Согласование ТЗ, договора на финансирование.
Надоело по квартирам и приехал в Рязань. Так и проработал более 30 лет. Потом жалел,что не поехал в Гидромет СССР, в Кунцево. Жилье получили через два года. Но не я.
В Рязани получил с начало однушку -хрущевку,потом двушку.
Пара десятков рацпредложений,одно изобретение,две статьи в журналах. Бывали годы,когда в командировке был 250 суток в год.
Re: День Радио
АЛСНщик писал(а): А то, гляжу, редко отвечают на мои сообщения
А почему - не догадываетесь?
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
