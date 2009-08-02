что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
Обсуждения, рекомендации и нарекания по медицинским учреждениям города.
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
BAXMYPKA писал(а):GalkaТут работает правило: Видишь пьяный - отойди!
Здесь я с Вами на 100% согласна!!!
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
nikols писал(а):Мне будут известны фамилии всех,кто испытывал натриевые лампы. Помогут старые и хорошие знакомые.
В тюрьму торопитесь, за шпионаж? И знакомых за собой тащите.
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
Кстати, пылесосом ни в коем случае пользоваться нельзя для сбора ртути.
Википедия
"При разливе ртути.
- Организовать интенсивное проветривание помещения.
- Провести механический сбор ртути.
Самый простой способ сбора ртути при помощи обыкновенной спринцовки. Собранную ртуть необходимо поместить в ёмкость с водой, в эту же емкость аккуратно собрать остатки термометра. Ни в коем случае не использовать для сбора ртути пылесос. Во-первых, пылесос греется и увеличивает испарение ртути, а во-вторых, воздух проходит через двигатель пылесоса, и на деталях двигателя, которые делаются из цветных металлов, образуется амальгама, после чего пылесос сам становится распространителем паров ртути. Капельки ртути можно собирать при помощи бумажных салфеток, смоченных в обычном подсолнечном масле. Шарики ртути будут прилипать к маслянистому месту.
Также можно размочить в воде газету и образованную кашицу нанести на место разлива ртути. потом аккуратно собрать кашицу в ёмкость с водой. При перемешивании бумага всплывёт, а ртуть осядет на дно.
Если ртуть попала на ковер или ковровые покрытия, то необходимо аккуратнейшим образом свернуть ковер, от периферии к центру, чтобы шарики ртути не разлетелись по помещению. Ковровое покрытие желательно поместить в целый целлофановый пакет или просто завернуть в полиэтиленовую пленку тоже от периферии к центру и вынести на улицу. После чего вывесить ковер или ковровое покрытие, а под ним подстелить целофановую плёнку, чтобы ртуть не загрязнила почву и несильными ударами выбивать ковер. Также необходимо дать ковру или ковровому покрытию повисеть и проветриться на улице."
"Настоятельно не рекомендуем пользоваться пылесосом, хотя профессиональные демеркуризаторы часто применяют эту технику. Во-первых, при сборе ртути пылесосом в помещении резко возрастает концентрация паров и при работе без средств защиты можно получить ощутимое отравление. Во-вторых, обычный пылесос после такой процедуры использовать по прямому назначению больше нельзя из-за сильного загрязнения. Моющие пылесосы удается восстановить только после тщательной отмывки специальными растворами".
http://www.ecospace.ru/ecology/science/hg/
"Собранную металлическую ртуть надо поместить в стеклянный пузырек, залить ее сверху водой, чтобы уменьшить испарение, и сдать в санэпидемстанцию."
Википедия
"При разливе ртути.
- Организовать интенсивное проветривание помещения.
- Провести механический сбор ртути.
Самый простой способ сбора ртути при помощи обыкновенной спринцовки. Собранную ртуть необходимо поместить в ёмкость с водой, в эту же емкость аккуратно собрать остатки термометра. Ни в коем случае не использовать для сбора ртути пылесос. Во-первых, пылесос греется и увеличивает испарение ртути, а во-вторых, воздух проходит через двигатель пылесоса, и на деталях двигателя, которые делаются из цветных металлов, образуется амальгама, после чего пылесос сам становится распространителем паров ртути. Капельки ртути можно собирать при помощи бумажных салфеток, смоченных в обычном подсолнечном масле. Шарики ртути будут прилипать к маслянистому месту.
Также можно размочить в воде газету и образованную кашицу нанести на место разлива ртути. потом аккуратно собрать кашицу в ёмкость с водой. При перемешивании бумага всплывёт, а ртуть осядет на дно.
Если ртуть попала на ковер или ковровые покрытия, то необходимо аккуратнейшим образом свернуть ковер, от периферии к центру, чтобы шарики ртути не разлетелись по помещению. Ковровое покрытие желательно поместить в целый целлофановый пакет или просто завернуть в полиэтиленовую пленку тоже от периферии к центру и вынести на улицу. После чего вывесить ковер или ковровое покрытие, а под ним подстелить целофановую плёнку, чтобы ртуть не загрязнила почву и несильными ударами выбивать ковер. Также необходимо дать ковру или ковровому покрытию повисеть и проветриться на улице."
"Настоятельно не рекомендуем пользоваться пылесосом, хотя профессиональные демеркуризаторы часто применяют эту технику. Во-первых, при сборе ртути пылесосом в помещении резко возрастает концентрация паров и при работе без средств защиты можно получить ощутимое отравление. Во-вторых, обычный пылесос после такой процедуры использовать по прямому назначению больше нельзя из-за сильного загрязнения. Моющие пылесосы удается восстановить только после тщательной отмывки специальными растворами".
http://www.ecospace.ru/ecology/science/hg/
"Собранную металлическую ртуть надо поместить в стеклянный пузырек, залить ее сверху водой, чтобы уменьшить испарение, и сдать в санэпидемстанцию."
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
StR
За смерть никого в Рязани не сажают не только в тюрьму по решению суда,но и в КПЗ (СИЗО)
tochka
Про разлив ртути растолковала точно и популярно. +5
За смерть никого в Рязани не сажают не только в тюрьму по решению суда,но и в КПЗ (СИЗО)
tochka
Про разлив ртути растолковала точно и популярно. +5
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
nikols писал(а):За смерть никого в Рязани не сажают не только в тюрьму по решению суда,но и в КПЗ (СИЗО)
Сам-то понял, что сказал?
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
StR писал(а):nikols писал(а):
Сам-то понял, что сказал?
Два пацана под мерсом-500 нашли смерть, студент от пугача мента смерть нашел? Кто из обвиняемых или подозреваемых сидит в СИЗО?
Поняли что -почем? Еще поиграем?
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
nikols писал(а):Поняли что -почем?
Чем яснее излагаете, тем понятнее становится.
nikols писал(а):Еще поиграем?
Играйтесь, если нравится. Только к чему здесь Ваши игры?
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
StR
Девиз игры:"Власть неподсудна".
Девиз игры:"Власть неподсудна".
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
nikols писал(а):Девиз игры:"Власть неподсудна".
Власти разрешается бить термометры прямо у себя в носу?
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: что делать с неисправным или разбитым ртутным термометром??
nikols писал(а):shekran
Начни с того,что капельки ртути,если их видно,смочи раствором йода.Ваткой. На нее будет прилипать ртуть,но уже не блестящая. Потом звоните ГО ЧС. У них есть измерительный прибор и раствор для дезактивации. Раньше они делали это бесплатно.
Я в политехе проработал больше года. Когда устроился, градусник уже не работал на сколько я помню. Сам я в течении года печкой почти не пользовался и показания градусника меня не интересовали - он просто стоял в печке. Через год стал я проводить разные опыты, в том числе и с нагреванием. Показания градусника меня по прежнему не интересовали, но то, что он разбит со временем выяснилось. Приезжала какая-то бригада с измерительными приборами, только я не помню приезжала она до или после того как узнали о том, что градусник разбит.
