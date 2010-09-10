Экология. Полиэтиленовые пакеты в магазинах
Re: Экология. Полиэтиленовые пакеты в магазинах
Самый разумный выбор думающего человека - это отказаться от употребления экологически небезопасных пакетов и др. предметов. Даже если есть возможность сжигания
Re: Экология. Полиэтиленовые пакеты в магазинах
Тяжелый выбор к советскому прошлому, когда пакетики перестирывались и сушились для следующего использования. Думаю - невозможен
Re: Экология. Полиэтиленовые пакеты в магазинах
Можно осознано заказывать для личного пользования крафт-пакеты. Я так и делаю, заказывая раз в месяц на http://www.antech.ru их штук 100. Можно просто не покупать в полиэтилене продукты, можно сдавать ненужные коробки, тетрадки на макулатуру. Всегда можно найти выход
Re: Экология. Полиэтиленовые пакеты в магазинах
Galka писал(а):http://ya62.ru/news/society/u_lerua_merlen_poyavitsya_punkt_priema_makulatury/
полиэтиленовую упаковку от продуктов питания, пластиковые пакеты и фасовочную пленку, предварительно очищенные от пищевых отходов.
Это надо мусор самим мыть ещё? Нет, не взлетит.
