Как бросить курить??!!
Мне врач посоветовал пластырь никоретте. Думала, рекламе верить нельзя, но раз уж врач рекомендует... Попробую.
Малинка, мне кажется, вы можете увешаться (обклеиться) этими пластырями, но пока вы сами искренне не захотите, то не сможете бросить. Хотя я не врач. Напишите нам обязательно про результат!
.. никакие пластыри ,сосалки не помогут если нет твёрдого решения завязать .. это всё уловки для слабовольных , мужчина должен принять решение по принципу "пацан сказал - пацан сделал" и не соскакивать ,иначе не мужик .. девачкам настроить себя психологически по принципу " не смогу отказаться от сигареты ,значит я легковнушаемая - не откажу и другому соблазну плотскому " ,а значит сигаретка-винцо-лёгкий перепих на стороне - караул ,я не такая... и не надо искать "уважительные" причины почему не получилось иначе это длиться будет бесконечно , таких причин воз и маленькая тележка и у конченого алкаша и у путан с пенсионным стажем .. сам бросил 7 лет назад после 25 лет смоления , купил за стольник "ритуальную" пачку самых дорогих на тот момент сигарет капитан блэк , выкурил с коллегами по работе "помянув" дурную привычку и всё .. кстати сын после этого тоже бросил - надеюсь я как-то на это повлиял .. крепитесь люди ):
