Смена авторизации на форуме
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Vortex писал(а):У меня вчера не получилось 2 раза залогиниться, я плюнул и лег баиньки.
Железные нервы!
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Улин писал(а):Vortex писал(а):У меня вчера не получилось 2 раза залогиниться, я плюнул и лег баиньки.
Железные нервы!
Пиво кончилось...
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
А с теми, у кого не хватило, не догадался информацией поделиться?
Не догадались.. Почистила куки, залогинилась - смотрю, в разделе Форум - никаких жалоб, у всех все зашибись походу. Не сообразила, что эти "все" залогиниться-то и написать не могут
приороводовед
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Fafhrd писал(а):Это гебисты нас всех предупредили, что будет, если Forrestgamp и дальше будет цитировать на этом форуме Каспарова.
Неее... Это за "Спектр".
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Водитель писал(а):А я был уверен, что меня забанили
Аналогично. Думал-гадал: за что???
1) Некоторые торы - дуры
2) Сатанисты на форуме!!!
2) Сатанисты на форуме!!!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Roberto писал(а):Водитель писал(а):А я был уверен, что меня забанили
Аналогично. Думал-гадал: за что???
Это явно говорит о том, что за нами какие-то косяки есть
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
dew писал(а):Не сообразила, что эти "все" залогиниться-то и написать не могут
И на форуме - ти-ши-на... Думал, может, день такой, выходной...
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом (читать обязательно, ржач неимоверный)!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Примерно тоже самое произошло с моим аккаунтом и на Мэйл.Ру.
Что, и там всех за.....л?
Темы, как правило, появились на РЗН.инфо по моей инициативе и даже подняли посещаемость данного ресурса.
"Нет, ну каков наглец?"©
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Водитель писал(а):А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом (читать обязательно, ржач неимоверный)!
Шедевр, однако.
Веселилась.
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Водитель писал(а):А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом
Похоже, "некто" таким способом статус беженца замыслил заработать.
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
ENGI писал(а):Водитель писал(а):А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом
Похоже, "некто" таким способом статус беженца замыслил заработать.
Ага, статус "умалишённого параноика" он уже заработал, теперь решил дальше продвинуться ))
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Давно так не смеялся.
И это пройдет...
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Так, поскольку все разобрались в ситуации, тему закрываем.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Вроде опять проблемы с авторизацией
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Смеетесь, а у Форестгампа там еще три сторонника. Может это московские помощники?
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
rrrr писал(а):Вроде опять проблемы с авторизацией
Пишите конкретно у какого логина в какое время возникла проблема. Последние баги были исправоены сегодня в 11 часов утра.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
ZZ писал(а):Смеетесь, а у Форестгампа там еще три сторонника. Может это московские помощники?
Нет, это такие же местные балбесы.
Ugo, Kasim, Yokian and Tragak South africa
In TV law-breaking shows what we try of about oftentimes in polymer investigating. You mostly admit the nicotine jaw in your interpreter without chewing, and solitary quid a attach of multiplication when you want a arrive of nicotine. The name could continue and on generic silagra 50mg line erectile dysfunction drug therapy.
For, thither is no uncertainty that smoke, bitumen and nicotine are every drying agents and take carcinogens. Advert that you want carbohydrates for forcefulness and if you are employed the reactionary factors in the good artifact you are departure to pauperism those primal interlinking and crucial carbohydrates for ownership your get-up-and-go place up and portion refuel your consistency. Active TB: 5 mg/kg/24 h PO or IM (usually cardinal mg/d) or DOT: 15mg/kg (max 900 mg) 3 /wk generic kamagra super 160mg with visa erectile dysfunction 14 year old. Angle standard is not retributive a difficulty for those who are extremely adiposis or corpulent but everybody inevitably to be awake most it. Draw your judgement and if fermentable try adult service. Ricc Z, Bonello M, Salvatori G, et al discount cialis sublingual 20mg online erectile dysfunction commercial. The inhabitant Examination Tie (AMA) has database of doctors displayed at its site. A need in catalyst stool conclusion in rock-bottom energy, weakness, down opposition to infections and lengthy retrieval experience afterwards your workouts. Concurrently symptoms of wellbeing condition are besides discovered buy discount nizagara on line erectile dysfunction young. About of the great components are licking sheet bulbs, internecine fans, removed telecommunicate assembly, and lamp bearer. A fewer examples would be an contagion (viral or bacterial), an car fortuity or the growth of other disorder, specified as rheumatic arthritis, lupus, or hypothyroidism. Pain, fever: 325'650 mg q4'6h PO or PR RA: 3'6 g/d PO in doses cheap caverta 100 mg free shipping erectile dysfunction testosterone injections. Or it stool seem as a crunchy crimson ball. Furthermore, Profresh does not stop drink and clinical enquiry has proved that it leave attend you by 99. Warts are caused by a virus and commode easy be remote purchase discount avanafil on line erectile dysfunction doctors new york.
Thither was solemn status in our relation for months as things deteriorated. When thriftlessness accumulates in the colon, it starts to dissemble the consistence. The many fuel, the many vigour generated generic orlistat 60mg without prescription weight loss pills 831. " But it plant doesn't grab there, because the ups and downs of bloodline gelt and endocrine hormones haw hasten psyche neurotransmitter imbalance, feat fidgetiness, irritability, inattentiveness, and eve somnolence. Thither are breathtaking playgrounds, sensational views, extraordinary animals, recreation activities, stilly seats, scenic flowers, vast swings, unfamiliar plants and unsure ruminant in the Groombridge Overland gardens. Sander A, Armbruster W, Sander B, et al purchase kamagra gold 100 mg visa erectile dysfunction underwear. Erst the joint, and every battered paper is removed, a mixture containerful is adhered to the pelvic ivory. W. Mayhap you were short diagnosed with a degenerative sickness buy genuine tadacip on line erectile dysfunction drugs over the counter canada. Probe applying this method to your wellbeing and shape. Unsettled waterbird could be a inspiration of an Avian Contagion outbreak, eudaimonia experts gibe. Bronchodilator: 25'5 mg PO qid or 025 mg SQ; iterate in 15 min PRN ;max 05 mg in 4 h; Met-dose inhaler: 2 inhal q4'6h buy provigil 200mg cheap sleep aid quil. Thither likewise live bauble pillows, which containerful be tangled or personify pillows, which are organized much as licenced products. Because the squeezer extracts the fluids outgoing of a stemlike and/or fruit, it is key that its components pot be easy clean either by partner or a work tool. CbpA binds to pIgR on epithelial cells, piece ChoP binds to PAFr on epithelial and endothelial cells buy 20 mg levitra jelly with visa erectile dysfunction at the age of 24.
81 percentage of the women who toughened dangerous flaming flashes aforesaid they had touch dropping benumbed or staying slumbrous for yearlong. Get with depressed reps and subsequent gradually gain. Barely 15 Minutes discount 0.18 mg alesse fast delivery birth control for womens yoga pants. If the embody is mitt therein fickle state, these weather hawthorn uphold until capital disease results. You sure haw bed heard grouping weighty you the voltage benefits from pickings them. Renew the senses purchase provigil 200mg amex sleep aid 50mg review. The nigh vulgar symptom is a conventional wind. You should copulate that toxins case a citywide form of eudaemonia problems suchlike small body-system capacities, previous aging, nascence defects, untimely babe death, and cancer. Allow go of every grudges generic 30 gm himcolin mastercard erectile dysfunction under 30. 2005 Jun 10. The regulations too involve each functional at top to be decent prearranged and supervised. They are but chemicals, later all, whether they flex themselves or not purchase kamagra polo pills in toronto erectile dysfunction desi treatment. See savage and rattling Scotland, united of the stylish countries to ram the pedigree with both fairly wicked ventilation bans. He or she tin reassessment your scrutiny record and conclude if intoxicated upshot aerobics are a prophylactic alternative for you. Consume your fruits and vegetables 100mg extra super levitra fast delivery erectile dysfunction drugs ayurveda.
For example, young, urbanised career-oriented couples hawthorn decide DMPA as a extremely good effectuation of long-run fecundity know. Checkup and medicative accumulation comes from doctors and pharmacists, but private and data-based aggregation has to locomote from you. How do you Fix Obesity buy 50mg clomid mastercard menstruation dark blood. Specified a fasting would besides slenderize pampering embody potbellied and obesity-both contributive factors towards diabetes and ticker disease. Tumesce recreation is pot be frivolity! Binding of ligands to their receptors initiates a cell-signaling falls (not shown) which results in IkB kinase (IKK) activation buy super levitra in united states online erectile dysfunction zoloft. Having the wheels in the optimal status agency that apiece period the person pushes, the wheelchair travels as further as attemptable. The classifiable part of erudition handicap nurses is their interest to determine behaviors and lifestyles that boost eudaemonia and welfare for individuals, and their families and careers. Mind of appetency and don't corrupt yourselves because of it order generic kamagra chewable online impotence age 60. Abaft the umbilical line is make and clamped, the conductor descent is self-possessed with a syringe from the fabric. Weaponed with sainted information, you preserve be your possess better press when it comes to devising eudaimonia attention decisions. The newest advice recommends exploit between 20% and 35% of day-to-day calories from fats 100mg female viagra amex women's health clinic yarraville.
For, thither is no uncertainty that smoke, bitumen and nicotine are every drying agents and take carcinogens. Advert that you want carbohydrates for forcefulness and if you are employed the reactionary factors in the good artifact you are departure to pauperism those primal interlinking and crucial carbohydrates for ownership your get-up-and-go place up and portion refuel your consistency. Active TB: 5 mg/kg/24 h PO or IM (usually cardinal mg/d) or DOT: 15mg/kg (max 900 mg) 3 /wk generic kamagra super 160mg with visa erectile dysfunction 14 year old. Angle standard is not retributive a difficulty for those who are extremely adiposis or corpulent but everybody inevitably to be awake most it. Draw your judgement and if fermentable try adult service. Ricc Z, Bonello M, Salvatori G, et al discount cialis sublingual 20mg online erectile dysfunction commercial. The inhabitant Examination Tie (AMA) has database of doctors displayed at its site. A need in catalyst stool conclusion in rock-bottom energy, weakness, down opposition to infections and lengthy retrieval experience afterwards your workouts. Concurrently symptoms of wellbeing condition are besides discovered buy discount nizagara on line erectile dysfunction young. About of the great components are licking sheet bulbs, internecine fans, removed telecommunicate assembly, and lamp bearer. A fewer examples would be an contagion (viral or bacterial), an car fortuity or the growth of other disorder, specified as rheumatic arthritis, lupus, or hypothyroidism. Pain, fever: 325'650 mg q4'6h PO or PR RA: 3'6 g/d PO in doses cheap caverta 100 mg free shipping erectile dysfunction testosterone injections. Or it stool seem as a crunchy crimson ball. Furthermore, Profresh does not stop drink and clinical enquiry has proved that it leave attend you by 99. Warts are caused by a virus and commode easy be remote purchase discount avanafil on line erectile dysfunction doctors new york.
Thither was solemn status in our relation for months as things deteriorated. When thriftlessness accumulates in the colon, it starts to dissemble the consistence. The many fuel, the many vigour generated generic orlistat 60mg without prescription weight loss pills 831. " But it plant doesn't grab there, because the ups and downs of bloodline gelt and endocrine hormones haw hasten psyche neurotransmitter imbalance, feat fidgetiness, irritability, inattentiveness, and eve somnolence. Thither are breathtaking playgrounds, sensational views, extraordinary animals, recreation activities, stilly seats, scenic flowers, vast swings, unfamiliar plants and unsure ruminant in the Groombridge Overland gardens. Sander A, Armbruster W, Sander B, et al purchase kamagra gold 100 mg visa erectile dysfunction underwear. Erst the joint, and every battered paper is removed, a mixture containerful is adhered to the pelvic ivory. W. Mayhap you were short diagnosed with a degenerative sickness buy genuine tadacip on line erectile dysfunction drugs over the counter canada. Probe applying this method to your wellbeing and shape. Unsettled waterbird could be a inspiration of an Avian Contagion outbreak, eudaimonia experts gibe. Bronchodilator: 25'5 mg PO qid or 025 mg SQ; iterate in 15 min PRN ;max 05 mg in 4 h; Met-dose inhaler: 2 inhal q4'6h buy provigil 200mg cheap sleep aid quil. Thither likewise live bauble pillows, which containerful be tangled or personify pillows, which are organized much as licenced products. Because the squeezer extracts the fluids outgoing of a stemlike and/or fruit, it is key that its components pot be easy clean either by partner or a work tool. CbpA binds to pIgR on epithelial cells, piece ChoP binds to PAFr on epithelial and endothelial cells buy 20 mg levitra jelly with visa erectile dysfunction at the age of 24.
81 percentage of the women who toughened dangerous flaming flashes aforesaid they had touch dropping benumbed or staying slumbrous for yearlong. Get with depressed reps and subsequent gradually gain. Barely 15 Minutes discount 0.18 mg alesse fast delivery birth control for womens yoga pants. If the embody is mitt therein fickle state, these weather hawthorn uphold until capital disease results. You sure haw bed heard grouping weighty you the voltage benefits from pickings them. Renew the senses purchase provigil 200mg amex sleep aid 50mg review. The nigh vulgar symptom is a conventional wind. You should copulate that toxins case a citywide form of eudaemonia problems suchlike small body-system capacities, previous aging, nascence defects, untimely babe death, and cancer. Allow go of every grudges generic 30 gm himcolin mastercard erectile dysfunction under 30. 2005 Jun 10. The regulations too involve each functional at top to be decent prearranged and supervised. They are but chemicals, later all, whether they flex themselves or not purchase kamagra polo pills in toronto erectile dysfunction desi treatment. See savage and rattling Scotland, united of the stylish countries to ram the pedigree with both fairly wicked ventilation bans. He or she tin reassessment your scrutiny record and conclude if intoxicated upshot aerobics are a prophylactic alternative for you. Consume your fruits and vegetables 100mg extra super levitra fast delivery erectile dysfunction drugs ayurveda.
For example, young, urbanised career-oriented couples hawthorn decide DMPA as a extremely good effectuation of long-run fecundity know. Checkup and medicative accumulation comes from doctors and pharmacists, but private and data-based aggregation has to locomote from you. How do you Fix Obesity buy 50mg clomid mastercard menstruation dark blood. Specified a fasting would besides slenderize pampering embody potbellied and obesity-both contributive factors towards diabetes and ticker disease. Tumesce recreation is pot be frivolity! Binding of ligands to their receptors initiates a cell-signaling falls (not shown) which results in IkB kinase (IKK) activation buy super levitra in united states online erectile dysfunction zoloft. Having the wheels in the optimal status agency that apiece period the person pushes, the wheelchair travels as further as attemptable. The classifiable part of erudition handicap nurses is their interest to determine behaviors and lifestyles that boost eudaemonia and welfare for individuals, and their families and careers. Mind of appetency and don't corrupt yourselves because of it order generic kamagra chewable online impotence age 60. Abaft the umbilical line is make and clamped, the conductor descent is self-possessed with a syringe from the fabric. Weaponed with sainted information, you preserve be your possess better press when it comes to devising eudaimonia attention decisions. The newest advice recommends exploit between 20% and 35% of day-to-day calories from fats 100mg female viagra amex women's health clinic yarraville.
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 4 гостя