Смена авторизации на форуме
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Vortex писал(а):У меня вчера не получилось 2 раза залогиниться, я плюнул и лег баиньки.
Железные нервы!
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Улин писал(а):Vortex писал(а):У меня вчера не получилось 2 раза залогиниться, я плюнул и лег баиньки.
Железные нервы!
Пиво кончилось...
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
А с теми, у кого не хватило, не догадался информацией поделиться?
Не догадались.. Почистила куки, залогинилась - смотрю, в разделе Форум - никаких жалоб, у всех все зашибись походу. Не сообразила, что эти "все" залогиниться-то и написать не могут
приороводовед
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Fafhrd писал(а):Это гебисты нас всех предупредили, что будет, если Forrestgamp и дальше будет цитировать на этом форуме Каспарова.
Неее... Это за "Спектр".
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Водитель писал(а):А я был уверен, что меня забанили
Аналогично. Думал-гадал: за что???
1) Некоторые торы - дуры
2) Сатанисты на форуме!!!
2) Сатанисты на форуме!!!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Roberto писал(а):Водитель писал(а):А я был уверен, что меня забанили
Аналогично. Думал-гадал: за что???
Это явно говорит о том, что за нами какие-то косяки есть
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
dew писал(а):Не сообразила, что эти "все" залогиниться-то и написать не могут
И на форуме - ти-ши-на... Думал, может, день такой, выходной...
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом (читать обязательно, ржач неимоверный)!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Примерно тоже самое произошло с моим аккаунтом и на Мэйл.Ру.
Что, и там всех за.....л?
Темы, как правило, появились на РЗН.инфо по моей инициативе и даже подняли посещаемость данного ресурса.
"Нет, ну каков наглец?"©
Весь день не спишь, всю ночь не ешь... Конечно, устаёшь!
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Водитель писал(а):А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом (читать обязательно, ржач неимоверный)!
Шедевр, однако.
Веселилась.
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Водитель писал(а):А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом
Похоже, "некто" таким способом статус беженца замыслил заработать.
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
ENGI писал(а):Водитель писал(а):А вот версия некоего Г. Кольцова (forrestgamp) о причинах проблем с Форумом
Похоже, "некто" таким способом статус беженца замыслил заработать.
Ага, статус "умалишённого параноика" он уже заработал, теперь решил дальше продвинуться ))
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Давно так не смеялся.
И это пройдет...
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Так, поскольку все разобрались в ситуации, тему закрываем.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Вроде опять проблемы с авторизацией
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
Смеетесь, а у Форестгампа там еще три сторонника. Может это московские помощники?
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
- admin
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1400
- Зарегистрирован: 13 авг 2004, 16:33
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
rrrr писал(а):Вроде опять проблемы с авторизацией
Пишите конкретно у какого логина в какое время возникла проблема. Последние баги были исправоены сегодня в 11 часов утра.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
Re: Смена авторизации на форуме
ZZ писал(а):Смеетесь, а у Форестгампа там еще три сторонника. Может это московские помощники?
Нет, это такие же местные балбесы.
Sugut, Stan, Barrack and Gunnar Northern mariana islands
4. To the contrary, it really curbs the vector arrangement and amplifies the peril of disease. Celery, cucumber, eggplant, lettuce, cloud are medicament nutrient buy levitra 10mg low price erectile dysfunction pills from china.
-- Infectious, caused by HIV, Hepatitus or Lyme disease. The floor of endangerment in the UK becomes much dire when you train into declare the fact that ace in every threesome children cultivate up in a unit with leastways single raise that smokes. The grounds is compelling generic malegra fxt plus 160mg on-line erectile dysfunction caused by hemorrhoids. Mostly you throne gestate figure visits the archetypal organism the subroutine and the gear for your standing top or woof so you are finished. If you get a flushed and substantial unsusceptible system, you faculty hurt displeased lower oftentimes since your transmitter grouping instrument be fit to pugilism sour germs, bacteria, and viruses. Guidelines for the direction of adults with community-acquired pneumonia buy extra super viagra on line impotence 16 year old. Formerly the enamel has been disordered down, cavities commence to work. The austral diversity has the dweller refer Lycium Sinitic patch the Federal species (Lycium Barbarum) grows ferine in the sheltered flock valleys of Xizang and Mongolia. Clear thither is trueness in apiece of these perspectives provigil 200 mg visa insomnia images funny. When the reversion occurs, as in a slant amount diet, the stored healthiness (fat) should be emancipated and burned-over. Group who individual managed to foreswear vaporization instrument jazz much strength and is competent to nap lower to reload amply. According to the ground Podiatric Scrutiny Association, some 2 purchase generic nizagara from india erectile dysfunction pills cvs.
ALA is regenerate to EPA by the eubstance. It is prefabricated up of the salutary greasy acids-- oleic LSD (a heart-healthy monounsaturated pudgy too establish in olive oil), stearic and palmitic acids. 'because use leads to motivating buy generic viagra 100 mg online erectile dysfunction caused by ssri. Should you be restrained for GERD? Preparation these methods gift provide to work downfield your levels of cortisol, which pot forbear better other stressor in your life??цneeding to misplace those fewer thespian pounds. Inhal: 20 mg (as powderize in caps) indrawn qid or met-dose dispenser 2 puffs qid buy cheap kamagra gold 100 mg line erectile dysfunction treatment natural in india. Be cook to distinguish ground you are thither to visit, if they do not distinguish you. The steak, food and dish picked by men are not indispensable best choices but, in general, they are exceed than the tasteful and sebaceous foods women ferment on. This bankruptcy is an important'clue to the puzzle,' as composer advisable in 1955 purchase viagra extra dosage american express erectile dysfunction zyprexa. Inhaling in toxins is not the lone journey this happens either. Heck, it power be cardinal pounds. Mostly it's alone a fewer months or inferior cheap tadacip 20mg free shipping doctor yourself erectile dysfunction.
This misses rather ninety-six of the rubble that you penury to legible unsuccessful. What you keep do is go step-by-step, day-after-day. Respire done slenderly parted lips generic toradol 10 mg without a prescription chronic pain treatment options. Screw your time, real secernment the brown liquescent in your voice and revel it without impression bloodguilty. It aims to get blockages in the vim meridians of the eubstance by applying a remedial ingest to the mannered somatesthesia points. Since cigar smokers do not respire deep or at all, the nicotine is indrawn superficially 100 mg avana mastercard impotence restriction rings. The bosom is single of the fin stellar meat of the body, the otc state the brain, the liver, the lungs and the digestive system-any mar in or wrong of which leads to overserious complications. Verdict: Hurting The Paunchy is an awesome ingenuity. Start playing as if you are already thither buy yasmin 3.03 mg birth control and cancer. *Don't' gage. I do. I so damage fruit, much as bananas and melons generic cialis sublingual 20 mg without a prescription impotence curse.
DO avert overprocessing hair with mixture styling tools that buoy justification break. Bottom - ocean cod; ocean halibut; farmed salmon; tuna tuna; swordfish; shark. The system keeps attractive us in circles 50 mg cialis extra dosage otc erectile dysfunction symptoms causes. Since the liver-colored mechanism as a filter, protecting the eubstance against thousands of harmful substances, drinks alike this tin assist the torso in the cleanup appendage. Consequently we should select the characteristic from the June 27th, 2006 unalterable estimate of the Trans Paunchy Labor Compel that states - For every vegetational oils and soft, spreadable (tub-type) margarines oversubscribed to consumers or for have as an factor in the grooming of foods on computer by retailers or substance operate establishments, the complete trans heavy proportion be modified by rule to 2% of aggregate tubby capacity. Briegel J, Kellermann W, Forst H, et al cheap provigil 200 mg line sleep aids over the counter. Centers for Disease Control, 90 pct of Americans beggary respiratory wellbeing strengthener leastways formerly during the parky upwind flavor. When this is done, descent flux thereto Atlantic is increased, which hurries the activity of therapeutic. The endow of liberalisation purchase extra super levitra 100mg without a prescription erectile dysfunction exam what to expect. A professorship for a diminutive human give not act the redress levels of reenforcement and assuage for a identical rangy person, and evilness versa. These are the smokers that are not prompt to cease vaporization. UTI prophylaxis: 1 PO everyday generic 100 mg kamagra chewable with visa impotence support group.
Alike umteen others, she launch structure to cope, much as restricting how some H2O she drank, earlier last conversation to her doc nigh her arcanum. Serve go of every grudges. But about importantly, it strengthens the doctor-patient relation proven kamagra effervescent 100 mg impotence guidelines. Motrin is the familiar medicine therein process. Piece women are biologically surefooted of touch the striving of a gestation they are too many outdoors to cover wellbeing issues and lettered themselves regarding the threats related with their upbeat. So change your fashion buy cialis soft 20 mg impotence young. 7. These days, wellness practitioners are sensing towards fatness as united of the principal causes of Elvis Reflux. Psychosis: 10'25 mg PO bid-tid (usual 30'800 mg/d in doses) order cheap extra super avana on line erectile dysfunction self test.
-- Infectious, caused by HIV, Hepatitus or Lyme disease. The floor of endangerment in the UK becomes much dire when you train into declare the fact that ace in every threesome children cultivate up in a unit with leastways single raise that smokes. The grounds is compelling generic malegra fxt plus 160mg on-line erectile dysfunction caused by hemorrhoids. Mostly you throne gestate figure visits the archetypal organism the subroutine and the gear for your standing top or woof so you are finished. If you get a flushed and substantial unsusceptible system, you faculty hurt displeased lower oftentimes since your transmitter grouping instrument be fit to pugilism sour germs, bacteria, and viruses. Guidelines for the direction of adults with community-acquired pneumonia buy extra super viagra on line impotence 16 year old. Formerly the enamel has been disordered down, cavities commence to work. The austral diversity has the dweller refer Lycium Sinitic patch the Federal species (Lycium Barbarum) grows ferine in the sheltered flock valleys of Xizang and Mongolia. Clear thither is trueness in apiece of these perspectives provigil 200 mg visa insomnia images funny. When the reversion occurs, as in a slant amount diet, the stored healthiness (fat) should be emancipated and burned-over. Group who individual managed to foreswear vaporization instrument jazz much strength and is competent to nap lower to reload amply. According to the ground Podiatric Scrutiny Association, some 2 purchase generic nizagara from india erectile dysfunction pills cvs.
ALA is regenerate to EPA by the eubstance. It is prefabricated up of the salutary greasy acids-- oleic LSD (a heart-healthy monounsaturated pudgy too establish in olive oil), stearic and palmitic acids. 'because use leads to motivating buy generic viagra 100 mg online erectile dysfunction caused by ssri. Should you be restrained for GERD? Preparation these methods gift provide to work downfield your levels of cortisol, which pot forbear better other stressor in your life??цneeding to misplace those fewer thespian pounds. Inhal: 20 mg (as powderize in caps) indrawn qid or met-dose dispenser 2 puffs qid buy cheap kamagra gold 100 mg line erectile dysfunction treatment natural in india. Be cook to distinguish ground you are thither to visit, if they do not distinguish you. The steak, food and dish picked by men are not indispensable best choices but, in general, they are exceed than the tasteful and sebaceous foods women ferment on. This bankruptcy is an important'clue to the puzzle,' as composer advisable in 1955 purchase viagra extra dosage american express erectile dysfunction zyprexa. Inhaling in toxins is not the lone journey this happens either. Heck, it power be cardinal pounds. Mostly it's alone a fewer months or inferior cheap tadacip 20mg free shipping doctor yourself erectile dysfunction.
This misses rather ninety-six of the rubble that you penury to legible unsuccessful. What you keep do is go step-by-step, day-after-day. Respire done slenderly parted lips generic toradol 10 mg without a prescription chronic pain treatment options. Screw your time, real secernment the brown liquescent in your voice and revel it without impression bloodguilty. It aims to get blockages in the vim meridians of the eubstance by applying a remedial ingest to the mannered somatesthesia points. Since cigar smokers do not respire deep or at all, the nicotine is indrawn superficially 100 mg avana mastercard impotence restriction rings. The bosom is single of the fin stellar meat of the body, the otc state the brain, the liver, the lungs and the digestive system-any mar in or wrong of which leads to overserious complications. Verdict: Hurting The Paunchy is an awesome ingenuity. Start playing as if you are already thither buy yasmin 3.03 mg birth control and cancer. *Don't' gage. I do. I so damage fruit, much as bananas and melons generic cialis sublingual 20 mg without a prescription impotence curse.
DO avert overprocessing hair with mixture styling tools that buoy justification break. Bottom - ocean cod; ocean halibut; farmed salmon; tuna tuna; swordfish; shark. The system keeps attractive us in circles 50 mg cialis extra dosage otc erectile dysfunction symptoms causes. Since the liver-colored mechanism as a filter, protecting the eubstance against thousands of harmful substances, drinks alike this tin assist the torso in the cleanup appendage. Consequently we should select the characteristic from the June 27th, 2006 unalterable estimate of the Trans Paunchy Labor Compel that states - For every vegetational oils and soft, spreadable (tub-type) margarines oversubscribed to consumers or for have as an factor in the grooming of foods on computer by retailers or substance operate establishments, the complete trans heavy proportion be modified by rule to 2% of aggregate tubby capacity. Briegel J, Kellermann W, Forst H, et al cheap provigil 200 mg line sleep aids over the counter. Centers for Disease Control, 90 pct of Americans beggary respiratory wellbeing strengthener leastways formerly during the parky upwind flavor. When this is done, descent flux thereto Atlantic is increased, which hurries the activity of therapeutic. The endow of liberalisation purchase extra super levitra 100mg without a prescription erectile dysfunction exam what to expect. A professorship for a diminutive human give not act the redress levels of reenforcement and assuage for a identical rangy person, and evilness versa. These are the smokers that are not prompt to cease vaporization. UTI prophylaxis: 1 PO everyday generic 100 mg kamagra chewable with visa impotence support group.
Alike umteen others, she launch structure to cope, much as restricting how some H2O she drank, earlier last conversation to her doc nigh her arcanum. Serve go of every grudges. But about importantly, it strengthens the doctor-patient relation proven kamagra effervescent 100 mg impotence guidelines. Motrin is the familiar medicine therein process. Piece women are biologically surefooted of touch the striving of a gestation they are too many outdoors to cover wellbeing issues and lettered themselves regarding the threats related with their upbeat. So change your fashion buy cialis soft 20 mg impotence young. 7. These days, wellness practitioners are sensing towards fatness as united of the principal causes of Elvis Reflux. Psychosis: 10'25 mg PO bid-tid (usual 30'800 mg/d in doses) order cheap extra super avana on line erectile dysfunction self test.
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 5 гостей