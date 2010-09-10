Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
- Nick
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1782
- Зарегистрирован: 30 июл 2008, 09:39
- Откуда: Рязань ул. Баженова
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Взрыв на Теплоприборе. 15 июня 2015 года.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Дорога на Секиотово, сразу после Павловской очистной станции построили какое-то немаленькое специфическое здание, стоянка огромная заасфальтирована, надпись "Атрон". Никто не в курсе, что это такое?
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
hardbone писал(а):Дорога на Секиотово, сразу после Павловской очистной станции построили какое-то немаленькое специфическое здание, стоянка огромная заасфальтирована, надпись "Атрон". Никто не в курсе, что это такое?
http://atrontrack.ru/ru/
Автодром.
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
ZZ, спасибо. Удивлен масштабом проекта.
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
- Thrasher
- Модератор темы RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1818
- Зарегистрирован: 11 апр 2005, 16:25
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Там отличный и достаточно современный автодром, на нём уже соревнования российского масштаба проходят.
...And Justice For All!!! Jedem das Seine...
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2712
- Зарегистрирован: 24 июл 2005, 19:54
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Жилстрой обанкротился.Док писал(а):Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
-
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1807
- Зарегистрирован: 01 мар 2007, 16:40
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Док писал(а):Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Что за люди, в чем заключаются их страдания?
Или речь о дольщиках?
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2712
- Зарегистрирован: 24 июл 2005, 19:54
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Насколько я знаю, там нет дольщиков.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Не первый день шлифую склоны мемориального парка и наблюдаю довольно интенсивную землекопательную деятельность на полоске земли между Рюминским прудом и Голенчинским шоссе. Два крупных экскаватора работают взахлеб и вереница грузовиков куда-то увозит грунт.
Никто не в курсе это что за работы в разгар зимы?
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
hardbone http://7info.ru/news/ryazan-society/rju ... 2017_godu/ не обошлось и без "соврамши" : ...При очистке пруда будет использовано современное оборудование, позволяющее собирать мусор со дна водоёма сразу в специальные ёмкости без загрязнения берегов и спуска воды...
Тут вроде поточнее http://mediaryazan.ru/articles/detail/365405.html
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Док, спасибо.
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 7 гостей