Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
- Nick
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1782
- Зарегистрирован: 30 июл 2008, 09:39
- Откуда: Рязань ул. Баженова
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Взрыв на Теплоприборе. 15 июня 2015 года.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Дорога на Секиотово, сразу после Павловской очистной станции построили какое-то немаленькое специфическое здание, стоянка огромная заасфальтирована, надпись "Атрон". Никто не в курсе, что это такое?
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
hardbone писал(а):Дорога на Секиотово, сразу после Павловской очистной станции построили какое-то немаленькое специфическое здание, стоянка огромная заасфальтирована, надпись "Атрон". Никто не в курсе, что это такое?
http://atrontrack.ru/ru/
Автодром.
Мир такой, каким ты его хочешь видеть.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
ZZ, спасибо. Удивлен масштабом проекта.
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
- Thrasher
- Модератор темы RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1818
- Зарегистрирован: 11 апр 2005, 16:25
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Там отличный и достаточно современный автодром, на нём уже соревнования российского масштаба проходят.
...And Justice For All!!! Jedem das Seine...
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2712
- Зарегистрирован: 24 июл 2005, 19:54
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Жилстрой обанкротился.Док писал(а):Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
-
- Модератор форума RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1807
- Зарегистрирован: 01 мар 2007, 16:40
- Откуда: Рязань
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Док писал(а):Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Что за люди, в чем заключаются их страдания?
Или речь о дольщиках?
-
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2712
- Зарегистрирован: 24 июл 2005, 19:54
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Насколько я знаю, там нет дольщиков.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Не первый день шлифую склоны мемориального парка и наблюдаю довольно интенсивную землекопательную деятельность на полоске земли между Рюминским прудом и Голенчинским шоссе. Два крупных экскаватора работают взахлеб и вереница грузовиков куда-то увозит грунт.
Никто не в курсе это что за работы в разгар зимы?
Никто не в курсе это что за работы в разгар зимы?
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
hardbone http://7info.ru/news/ryazan-society/rju ... 2017_godu/ не обошлось и без "соврамши" : ...При очистке пруда будет использовано современное оборудование, позволяющее собирать мусор со дна водоёма сразу в специальные ёмкости без загрязнения берегов и спуска воды...
Тут вроде поточнее http://mediaryazan.ru/articles/detail/365405.html
Тут вроде поточнее http://mediaryazan.ru/articles/detail/365405.html
Your friend in time Emmet L.Brown
Re: Принимаем "заказы" на добычу информации
Док, спасибо.
Любая сложная проблема имеет простое и доступное для понимания неправильное решение.
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 11
- Зарегистрирован: Вчера, 23:13
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 11
- Зарегистрирован: Вчера, 23:13
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 5
- Зарегистрирован: 27 минут назад
установка гнб производительность
бурение буровой машиной видео
чертеж профиля для гнб
мини установка горизонтального направленного буренияфорвард гнб новостиуслуги гнб что этобуровые машины сссркупить установку гнб вермеер
чертеж профиля для гнб
мини установка горизонтального направленного буренияфорвард гнб новостиуслуги гнб что этобуровые машины сссркупить установку гнб вермеер
