Взрыв на Теплоприборе. 15 июня 2015 года.
Дорога на Секиотово, сразу после Павловской очистной станции построили какое-то немаленькое специфическое здание, стоянка огромная заасфальтирована, надпись "Атрон". Никто не в курсе, что это такое?
hardbone писал(а):Дорога на Секиотово, сразу после Павловской очистной станции построили какое-то немаленькое специфическое здание, стоянка огромная заасфальтирована, надпись "Атрон". Никто не в курсе, что это такое?
http://atrontrack.ru/ru/
Автодром.
ZZ, спасибо. Удивлен масштабом проекта.
Там отличный и достаточно современный автодром, на нём уже соревнования российского масштаба проходят.
Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Жилстрой обанкротился.Док писал(а):Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Док писал(а):Многоэтажный дом на перекрестке Славянский пр./Голенченское ш. (на стороне психбольницы) уже много лет как не достроен. Люди страдают. В чем дело?
Что за люди, в чем заключаются их страдания?
Или речь о дольщиках?
Насколько я знаю, там нет дольщиков.
Не первый день шлифую склоны мемориального парка и наблюдаю довольно интенсивную землекопательную деятельность на полоске земли между Рюминским прудом и Голенчинским шоссе. Два крупных экскаватора работают взахлеб и вереница грузовиков куда-то увозит грунт.
Никто не в курсе это что за работы в разгар зимы?
hardbone http://7info.ru/news/ryazan-society/rju ... 2017_godu/ не обошлось и без "соврамши" : ...При очистке пруда будет использовано современное оборудование, позволяющее собирать мусор со дна водоёма сразу в специальные ёмкости без загрязнения берегов и спуска воды...
Тут вроде поточнее http://mediaryazan.ru/articles/detail/365405.html
Док, спасибо.
