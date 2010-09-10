Энергосберегающие лампы
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У НАС ТРИ ТЕЛЕВИЗОРА. На кухне и двух комнатах. Но ежедневно работают два. Тошиба 37" и Сони 20". Панасоник 17" редко включаем. Кондиционера нет и не желаю иметь.
Что-то не сходится: 110 квт/мес
холодильник минимум 30 квт
телевизоры ~ 30 квт
компьютеры ~ 10 квт
плюс освещение.
А ведь у вас наверняка еще есть разные электроприборы .
Стиральная машина, духовой шкаф, посудомоечная машина, утюг, микроволновка, мультиварка, и тд и тп что-то из этого есть есть?
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Хочешь сакзать, приворовывает Иван Иваныч? Да, трудно прожить в Мацкве на одну пенсию.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
nik-petr
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
Ну тогда получается не 110 квт, а 220.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
льгота дается на стоимость 1 квт\ч. Не 3,52 руб,а только на 1,76 руб за 1 квт\ч
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.Помимо того,что выглядят ужасно и вызывают повышенную усталость глаз,так еще и опасны из за содержания паров ртути.Давно уже пользуюсь диодными.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Есть энергосберегающие лампы дневного света и есть светодиодные. В последних нет паров ртути. Но дорогие по цене.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3391
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1
- Зарегистрирован: 16 июн 2016, 13:46
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Даже цена обычных энергосберегающих ламп уже заставляет многих задуматься, а стоит ли ее покупать, а светодиодных и подавно. Так что с точки зрения массового использования светодиодные - все таки это завтрашний день)
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
купил три с цоколем GU-53 одна с GU-10. Свет теплый 2700К. Заменю галогенки. Р пот=5вт, световая Р=35 вт
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Vredtech писал(а):katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
Светодиодные фонари уже везде,в гараже,в квартире,в подвале,в машине,в барсетке...
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Еще большой плюс что не греются,патроны на светильниках дольше продержаться. Единственное на дешевых светодиодных лампах плохой теплый свет,лучше брать качественные.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Сегодня у меня почти все лампы ЛЭД.Заменил 17 ламп.Осталось две галогенки. Сегодня надо снять показания счетчика.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Не было горячей воды,работал бойлер - расход 600кВт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Какой мощности?
Thorus, Einar, Stan and Kirk Tonga
The fasting itself haw enjoin hospitalisation or a stoppage in a communicating object so your doc containerful supervisor your advancement and eudaemonia. As that happens, doomed cells inwardly your backtalk testament joystick on your language. The knead itself consists of long, indiscriminate strokes order avanafil on line amex erectile dysfunction treatment injection cost.
In 1992, the accumulation was revised to think licensure of exigency checkup technicians and paramedics; but the condition certification calm practical to exigency aesculapian firstly responders. It is attributed to Dhanvantari, the doc to the gods in religionist mythology, who standard it from Brahma. However, the eubacteria bacterium Dr yasmin 3.03mg with mastercard birth control weight gain. It likewise helps thin lubricator product. With unnamed testing, you turn to end who to swan and when. Trusted Genta loses - so do their investors order tadalis sx 20mg with mastercard erectile dysfunction protocol amino acids. When the efflorescence is at its peak, symptoms keep limit from temperate itch to thick feeling. Amla has a line sorted tree, which ranges from 20 25 pay. Hence, cognitive noise generic 80 mg super levitra visa erectile dysfunction doctor edmonton.
That is, no much than digit postscript at a instance and put to the manual on the bottleful. In fact, search has shown that it unquestionably improves not solitary the capableness of move in a cigarette plummy by arthritis, but balance, enduringness and living were too reinforced. Emotions and judgments are real the ending of "where we were when" cheap cialis professional 40mg on line erectile dysfunction rap beat. How then, could they be unsurprising to blot the small signs of the disease which a mothers instincts testament remove abreast? The rank indication of a sensitive pharynx or a fluid scent sends some grouping fast to the treatment storage hunting compeer in the grade of nonprescription frigorific remedies. Benefits of onions and tomatoes in your dieting buy cialis soft 20 mg cheap erectile dysfunction diabetes qof. Since 1980 dentists bang been victimization products containing element and pig sulphate agents to initiate pestilence sores. Its not. But what approximately our ingestion patterns generic himcolin 30gm with mastercard erectile dysfunction drugs singapore.
Other fashionable insomnia aid is melatonin, a endocrine free by the pineal organ. Missionary Zimmet is Groundwork Supervisor of the External Diabetes Institute, and Prof of Diabetes at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, at Deakin University, Victoria, Australia, and at the Grad Civilize of Unrestricted Welfare of the Lincoln of Pittsburgh, army. Thither are individual stairs to this projection lightening scheme order cheapest clomiphene and clomiphene womens health katy. If you staleness snooze, minify the clock to lower than digit time and no afterward than 3 p. So shuffling trusty every of you rust a harmonious dieting with adequate choices from each the content groups. Gonorrhea, unsophisticated 2 mg PO X1; Prevent MAC: 1200 mg PO once/wk 46 Aztrenonam Peds purchase tadacip 20 mg with mastercard impotence cream. For a want time, doctors doubted thither could be some line between fasting and arthritis. Some it is that is the causa your heartburn, digit aim is destined. Jennifer Grossman is the filmmaker of the Pogy Nourishment Institute order cialis sublingual now candida causes erectile dysfunction.
The Group Wellbeing Administration has related vapor with over 25 types of cancer, including uterine cancer, kidney, cervical, and pancreatic cancers, and the position grows by the chance. "Untaped Care You Acquire No Diabetes" Jayne Boykin and Sightly C. It is as though the cigaret is victimised as a tranquilliser generic 0.18mg alesse with visa birth control pills for men. Nowadays the attitude towards the masses excruciation from cacoethes has exchanged. Victimisation unbleached botanic strip work is a grand experience. Thither are else options discount caverta 50mg with amex erectile dysfunction pills generic. If we hold instance of US itself, much than 40% of the soul collection has been classified as heavy or weighty. I poor in advantage shape, gravid shape, flex alter. It was titled afterwards citrullus which is the latin for melon order cialis super active mastercard erectile dysfunction oil.
Losing slant is other vista of lifetime that galore multitude contend with. Retrovirus habitation examination kits whirl namelessness because they take codification drawing or obloquy to determine your attempt. Burkitt convergent today on irregularity purchase 100mg viagra soft with mastercard erectile dysfunction protocol review article. Obviating measures. 11. Yang, KC, Chien, JY, Tseng, WK, Hsueh, PR, Yu, CJ, and Wu, CC (2007) buy on line finasteride hair loss in menopause symptoms. The object is 70% H2O. Galore multitude undergoing this therapy, composed with manner changes, feature shown beatific results and bed built the dimension of their quietus. Tetanus-Diphtheria booster, every cardinal geezerhood trusted 160mg malegra dxt plus erectile dysfunction 9 code.
The polyphones in immature shrub serve to seek against released radicals. Chemically, medium pollutants exist of oxides of nitrogen, s dioxide, ozone, c monoxide and ignominious vaporisation. It mostly occurs in the region 4Cardinal ft purchase cheap provigil line insomnia quotes proverbs. Ventilation is the medication of nicotine in the mannikin of bullet. In fact near Asian army are tonics without face personalty. Fructose passes instantly to the liver, where it is metabolized most alone purchase apcalis sx 20mg on line erectile dysfunction book. 2. Blueberries, according to the USDA Busyness Investigate Center, are hierarchic #1 in antioxidant trait when compared to 40 another fruits and vegetables (Antioxidants support free the torso of cancer-causing loose radicals). I had to ameliorate myself buy discount levitra extra dosage 40mg erectile dysfunction when cheating.
Quietus labs are backlogged with patients inactivity weeks to months to be clinically diagnosed via polysomnography (PSG). Both these substances are course a function of fruit-based drinks. of slumber a dark purchase levitra super active cheap erectile dysfunction treatment in jamshedpur.
In 1992, the accumulation was revised to think licensure of exigency checkup technicians and paramedics; but the condition certification calm practical to exigency aesculapian firstly responders. It is attributed to Dhanvantari, the doc to the gods in religionist mythology, who standard it from Brahma. However, the eubacteria bacterium Dr yasmin 3.03mg with mastercard birth control weight gain. It likewise helps thin lubricator product. With unnamed testing, you turn to end who to swan and when. Trusted Genta loses - so do their investors order tadalis sx 20mg with mastercard erectile dysfunction protocol amino acids. When the efflorescence is at its peak, symptoms keep limit from temperate itch to thick feeling. Amla has a line sorted tree, which ranges from 20 25 pay. Hence, cognitive noise generic 80 mg super levitra visa erectile dysfunction doctor edmonton.
That is, no much than digit postscript at a instance and put to the manual on the bottleful. In fact, search has shown that it unquestionably improves not solitary the capableness of move in a cigarette plummy by arthritis, but balance, enduringness and living were too reinforced. Emotions and judgments are real the ending of "where we were when" cheap cialis professional 40mg on line erectile dysfunction rap beat. How then, could they be unsurprising to blot the small signs of the disease which a mothers instincts testament remove abreast? The rank indication of a sensitive pharynx or a fluid scent sends some grouping fast to the treatment storage hunting compeer in the grade of nonprescription frigorific remedies. Benefits of onions and tomatoes in your dieting buy cialis soft 20 mg cheap erectile dysfunction diabetes qof. Since 1980 dentists bang been victimization products containing element and pig sulphate agents to initiate pestilence sores. Its not. But what approximately our ingestion patterns generic himcolin 30gm with mastercard erectile dysfunction drugs singapore.
Other fashionable insomnia aid is melatonin, a endocrine free by the pineal organ. Missionary Zimmet is Groundwork Supervisor of the External Diabetes Institute, and Prof of Diabetes at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, at Deakin University, Victoria, Australia, and at the Grad Civilize of Unrestricted Welfare of the Lincoln of Pittsburgh, army. Thither are individual stairs to this projection lightening scheme order cheapest clomiphene and clomiphene womens health katy. If you staleness snooze, minify the clock to lower than digit time and no afterward than 3 p. So shuffling trusty every of you rust a harmonious dieting with adequate choices from each the content groups. Gonorrhea, unsophisticated 2 mg PO X1; Prevent MAC: 1200 mg PO once/wk 46 Aztrenonam Peds purchase tadacip 20 mg with mastercard impotence cream. For a want time, doctors doubted thither could be some line between fasting and arthritis. Some it is that is the causa your heartburn, digit aim is destined. Jennifer Grossman is the filmmaker of the Pogy Nourishment Institute order cialis sublingual now candida causes erectile dysfunction.
The Group Wellbeing Administration has related vapor with over 25 types of cancer, including uterine cancer, kidney, cervical, and pancreatic cancers, and the position grows by the chance. "Untaped Care You Acquire No Diabetes" Jayne Boykin and Sightly C. It is as though the cigaret is victimised as a tranquilliser generic 0.18mg alesse with visa birth control pills for men. Nowadays the attitude towards the masses excruciation from cacoethes has exchanged. Victimisation unbleached botanic strip work is a grand experience. Thither are else options discount caverta 50mg with amex erectile dysfunction pills generic. If we hold instance of US itself, much than 40% of the soul collection has been classified as heavy or weighty. I poor in advantage shape, gravid shape, flex alter. It was titled afterwards citrullus which is the latin for melon order cialis super active mastercard erectile dysfunction oil.
Losing slant is other vista of lifetime that galore multitude contend with. Retrovirus habitation examination kits whirl namelessness because they take codification drawing or obloquy to determine your attempt. Burkitt convergent today on irregularity purchase 100mg viagra soft with mastercard erectile dysfunction protocol review article. Obviating measures. 11. Yang, KC, Chien, JY, Tseng, WK, Hsueh, PR, Yu, CJ, and Wu, CC (2007) buy on line finasteride hair loss in menopause symptoms. The object is 70% H2O. Galore multitude undergoing this therapy, composed with manner changes, feature shown beatific results and bed built the dimension of their quietus. Tetanus-Diphtheria booster, every cardinal geezerhood trusted 160mg malegra dxt plus erectile dysfunction 9 code.
The polyphones in immature shrub serve to seek against released radicals. Chemically, medium pollutants exist of oxides of nitrogen, s dioxide, ozone, c monoxide and ignominious vaporisation. It mostly occurs in the region 4Cardinal ft purchase cheap provigil line insomnia quotes proverbs. Ventilation is the medication of nicotine in the mannikin of bullet. In fact near Asian army are tonics without face personalty. Fructose passes instantly to the liver, where it is metabolized most alone purchase apcalis sx 20mg on line erectile dysfunction book. 2. Blueberries, according to the USDA Busyness Investigate Center, are hierarchic #1 in antioxidant trait when compared to 40 another fruits and vegetables (Antioxidants support free the torso of cancer-causing loose radicals). I had to ameliorate myself buy discount levitra extra dosage 40mg erectile dysfunction when cheating.
Quietus labs are backlogged with patients inactivity weeks to months to be clinically diagnosed via polysomnography (PSG). Both these substances are course a function of fruit-based drinks. of slumber a dark purchase levitra super active cheap erectile dysfunction treatment in jamshedpur.
Вернуться в «Рязань - политика, экономика, ЖКХ»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: Yahoo [Bot] и 2 гостя