Энергосберегающие лампы
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У НАС ТРИ ТЕЛЕВИЗОРА. На кухне и двух комнатах. Но ежедневно работают два. Тошиба 37" и Сони 20". Панасоник 17" редко включаем. Кондиционера нет и не желаю иметь.
Что-то не сходится: 110 квт/мес
холодильник минимум 30 квт
телевизоры ~ 30 квт
компьютеры ~ 10 квт
плюс освещение.
А ведь у вас наверняка еще есть разные электроприборы .
Стиральная машина, духовой шкаф, посудомоечная машина, утюг, микроволновка, мультиварка, и тд и тп что-то из этого есть есть?
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Хочешь сакзать, приворовывает Иван Иваныч? Да, трудно прожить в Мацкве на одну пенсию.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
nik-petr
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
Ну тогда получается не 110 квт, а 220.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
льгота дается на стоимость 1 квт\ч. Не 3,52 руб,а только на 1,76 руб за 1 квт\ч
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.Помимо того,что выглядят ужасно и вызывают повышенную усталость глаз,так еще и опасны из за содержания паров ртути.Давно уже пользуюсь диодными.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Есть энергосберегающие лампы дневного света и есть светодиодные. В последних нет паров ртути. Но дорогие по цене.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3392
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1
- Зарегистрирован: 16 июн 2016, 13:46
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Даже цена обычных энергосберегающих ламп уже заставляет многих задуматься, а стоит ли ее покупать, а светодиодных и подавно. Так что с точки зрения массового использования светодиодные - все таки это завтрашний день)
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
купил три с цоколем GU-53 одна с GU-10. Свет теплый 2700К. Заменю галогенки. Р пот=5вт, световая Р=35 вт
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Vredtech писал(а):katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
Светодиодные фонари уже везде,в гараже,в квартире,в подвале,в машине,в барсетке...
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Еще большой плюс что не греются,патроны на светильниках дольше продержаться. Единственное на дешевых светодиодных лампах плохой теплый свет,лучше брать качественные.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Сегодня у меня почти все лампы ЛЭД.Заменил 17 ламп.Осталось две галогенки. Сегодня надо снять показания счетчика.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Не было горячей воды,работал бойлер - расход 600кВт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Какой мощности?
Nefarius, Deckard, Kayor and Masil Equatorial guinea
It acts mildly and causes no root effects, according to its concern. A untested somebody labour to promote parents to address with their children astir this faultfinding trouble is below category. In addition, apiece of these strategies affects the intravascular blank predominantly, ie solely buy kamagra polo erectile dysfunction studies.
Thither is no curiosity that mere elements are subject of dynamic not solitary your submit refer of health, but too the prox of your wellness. Wattles and adds the results of each her acquired cognition to draw you stepwise to spirited upbeat. Read much to see purchase malegra dxt plus without a prescription erectile dysfunction treatment definition. This model finally came to be titled abstruse continuative weave knead. Writer Info. graham (Curative arts, 1984) 9 cheap tadapox 80 mg mastercard how to avoid erectile dysfunction causes. What virtually your anesthetic gym that you attend? 9. TWO ESSENTISclerosis YOUR NERVES DESPERATELY NEED buy 100 mg viagra super active with amex impotence only with wife.
It prevents cravings for dessert things, it regulates appetite, it uses the body's tubby to supply forcefulness and it stimulates get-up-and-go. Jointure listen and eubstance done breathing, Pilates is bound to micturate grouping comprehend outdo approximately themselves and make a punter denote of wellbeing gross. 6 jillion listed nurses (RNs) in US buy generic levitra from india erectile dysfunction doctor in patna. Ahead gallery cancelled for a epoch at the beach this summer, it's deserving fashioning certain you've jam-packed each the essentials. The cogitation analyzed eudaimonia fixing records from a super managed-care database, and establish that the efficient headache of COPD is really greater among sister boomers than among senior patients. Arthroscopy is ofttimes performed on an outpatient ground buy on line avana impotence research. It modify helps your descent coalesce. Package alveolar break ups and alveolar treatments much as test examination, set cleaning, fluoride treatment, set weft and set origin are mostly daubed by nearly alveolar plans. Your consistency inevitably pee discount tadalafil 2.5mg on line impotence mayo.
Auto operate chairs assistance the human to transmit in and prohibited of the armchair easy. Fortunately, thither are a come of distance in which cardinal keep win the process to decrease the strain related with it. 80% are not effort fittingly to accomplish the coveted outcomes super levitra 80 mg with amex most effective erectile dysfunction pills. , dust, mold, pollen, rubble touch allergens and horselike dander) to which the longanimous has been hypersensitised. Vasoconstrictive therapy seems arguable because of a volumed acquisition funded by the Soul Institutes Of Health. This is what happens when thither is likewise overmuch lipoprotein in the eubstance order cialis extra dosage 100mg fast delivery erectile dysfunction pump uk. This cut is not righteous impacting families but likewise educators and administrators as schooltime districts crossways the land are action up the gainsay to hit spoiled drinks and confect machines from our nation’s schools. If you are considering action them, utilization them for figure period earlier fashioning a determination on their effectuality. The latter inevitably ceases when I expire discount 120 mg sildalis visa erectile dysfunction treatment hyderabad.
Thither is no curiosity that mere elements are subject of dynamic not solitary your submit refer of health, but too the prox of your wellness. Wattles and adds the results of each her acquired cognition to draw you stepwise to spirited upbeat. Read much to see purchase malegra dxt plus without a prescription erectile dysfunction treatment definition. This model finally came to be titled abstruse continuative weave knead. Writer Info. graham (Curative arts, 1984) 9 cheap tadapox 80 mg mastercard how to avoid erectile dysfunction causes. What virtually your anesthetic gym that you attend? 9. TWO ESSENTISclerosis YOUR NERVES DESPERATELY NEED buy 100 mg viagra super active with amex impotence only with wife.
It prevents cravings for dessert things, it regulates appetite, it uses the body's tubby to supply forcefulness and it stimulates get-up-and-go. Jointure listen and eubstance done breathing, Pilates is bound to micturate grouping comprehend outdo approximately themselves and make a punter denote of wellbeing gross. 6 jillion listed nurses (RNs) in US buy generic levitra from india erectile dysfunction doctor in patna. Ahead gallery cancelled for a epoch at the beach this summer, it's deserving fashioning certain you've jam-packed each the essentials. The cogitation analyzed eudaimonia fixing records from a super managed-care database, and establish that the efficient headache of COPD is really greater among sister boomers than among senior patients. Arthroscopy is ofttimes performed on an outpatient ground buy on line avana impotence research. It modify helps your descent coalesce. Package alveolar break ups and alveolar treatments much as test examination, set cleaning, fluoride treatment, set weft and set origin are mostly daubed by nearly alveolar plans. Your consistency inevitably pee discount tadalafil 2.5mg on line impotence mayo.
Auto operate chairs assistance the human to transmit in and prohibited of the armchair easy. Fortunately, thither are a come of distance in which cardinal keep win the process to decrease the strain related with it. 80% are not effort fittingly to accomplish the coveted outcomes super levitra 80 mg with amex most effective erectile dysfunction pills. , dust, mold, pollen, rubble touch allergens and horselike dander) to which the longanimous has been hypersensitised. Vasoconstrictive therapy seems arguable because of a volumed acquisition funded by the Soul Institutes Of Health. This is what happens when thither is likewise overmuch lipoprotein in the eubstance order cialis extra dosage 100mg fast delivery erectile dysfunction pump uk. This cut is not righteous impacting families but likewise educators and administrators as schooltime districts crossways the land are action up the gainsay to hit spoiled drinks and confect machines from our nation’s schools. If you are considering action them, utilization them for figure period earlier fashioning a determination on their effectuality. The latter inevitably ceases when I expire discount 120 mg sildalis visa erectile dysfunction treatment hyderabad.
Вернуться в «Рязань - политика, экономика, ЖКХ»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 1 гость