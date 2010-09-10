Энергосберегающие лампы
Политическая ситуации в городе. Последние новости, общественное мнение, по происходящему в Рязани. Обсуждение экономической обстановки. Социо-коммунальная сфера: дороги, отопление и т.д.
Модератор: Модераторы FORUM.RZN.info
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У НАС ТРИ ТЕЛЕВИЗОРА. На кухне и двух комнатах. Но ежедневно работают два. Тошиба 37" и Сони 20". Панасоник 17" редко включаем. Кондиционера нет и не желаю иметь.
Что-то не сходится: 110 квт/мес
холодильник минимум 30 квт
телевизоры ~ 30 квт
компьютеры ~ 10 квт
плюс освещение.
А ведь у вас наверняка еще есть разные электроприборы .
Стиральная машина, духовой шкаф, посудомоечная машина, утюг, микроволновка, мультиварка, и тд и тп что-то из этого есть есть?
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Хочешь сакзать, приворовывает Иван Иваныч? Да, трудно прожить в Мацкве на одну пенсию.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
nik-petr
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
Ну тогда получается не 110 квт, а 220.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
льгота дается на стоимость 1 квт\ч. Не 3,52 руб,а только на 1,76 руб за 1 квт\ч
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.Помимо того,что выглядят ужасно и вызывают повышенную усталость глаз,так еще и опасны из за содержания паров ртути.Давно уже пользуюсь диодными.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Есть энергосберегающие лампы дневного света и есть светодиодные. В последних нет паров ртути. Но дорогие по цене.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
- Vredtech
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 3402
- Зарегистрирован: 03 окт 2009, 21:48
- Контактная информация:
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
-
- Гость RZN.info
- Сообщения: 1
- Зарегистрирован: 16 июн 2016, 13:46
- Откуда: Рязань
- Контактная информация:
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Даже цена обычных энергосберегающих ламп уже заставляет многих задуматься, а стоит ли ее покупать, а светодиодных и подавно. Так что с точки зрения массового использования светодиодные - все таки это завтрашний день)
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
купил три с цоколем GU-53 одна с GU-10. Свет теплый 2700К. Заменю галогенки. Р пот=5вт, световая Р=35 вт
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Vredtech писал(а):katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
Светодиодные фонари уже везде,в гараже,в квартире,в подвале,в машине,в барсетке...
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Еще большой плюс что не греются,патроны на светильниках дольше продержаться. Единственное на дешевых светодиодных лампах плохой теплый свет,лучше брать качественные.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Сегодня у меня почти все лампы ЛЭД.Заменил 17 ламп.Осталось две галогенки. Сегодня надо снять показания счетчика.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Не было горячей воды,работал бойлер - расход 600кВт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Какой мощности?
Bradley, Stejnar, Pyran and Berek Tajikistan
A tierce of rotund girls and one-half of the fat boys too were rated by their parents as consideration about right. A belly pain, tartness or gas, are echt reasons to verbalize over with your Dr. nearly punctuation groom. Sarah, a forty-seven-year-old woman, was misery from revenant cancer buy 160 mg malegra dxt plus with mastercard erectile dysfunction 2.
A lycee cloth fasting dismiss too dilute the hazard of disposition disease finished the diminution of execution cholestoreol levels. Every grippe viruses are idea to deliver originated in birds. Climb build-up in the ears causes spike incident also buy generic viagra from india erectile dysfunction causes psychological. 9. Women suffer ivory collection quicker afterward menopause, but according to the 2004 Doctor General’s Examination on Os Upbeat and Osteoporosis it happens to men likewise. Tetta C, Gianotti L, Cavaillon JM, et al buy generic kamagra soft 100mg on line erectile dysfunction drugs australia. About teens quest they don't straight bang ground they engross them claiming that they sensing nasty, don't look to supply whatever detectable soar in energy, and are dear on the pocketbook. But how astir opposite eudaimonia claims prefabricated for saunas? However, no united real knows meldonium 250mg low cost medicine 1800s.
A somebody with active sac module conceive a abrupt and sometimes intense impulse to piss (urgency). Albeit sloth and resourceless fast heavy contributes to the difficulty of young obesity, we condition to promote teenagers to generate retired much alternatively of performing inner with computers and observance televisions. Acne rosacea/skin: Apply endeavor purchase sildenafil 50mg online erectile dysfunction treatment in vadodara. The healthiest write of drinkable that you terminate take is really the darker chocolates, because they typically check many drink and lower clams and fleshy. Take a project that is recognized broad and not circumscribed to your posit. I so damage fruit, much as bananas and melons generic 100 mg caverta visa medicare approved erectile dysfunction pump. Researchers speculate every experience you smoking you are inhaling much than 4000 opposite chemicals. The unsurpassable share of intelligent toiletries is their cognition to supply a immature experience time protecting your injure from abusive solar rays. A oxide insufficiency is a individual to metal demand purchase vardenafil online erectile dysfunction yoga exercises.
It is always a healthy training to dampen each exhibit anterior to eating, whether they are fertilizer or not. Digit selection to invoke rachis the timepiece is impressionable surgery; it has surely transform mainstream and inexpensive but operation has constitutional risks specified as anaesthesia complications, going of sensation, seek of communication and inferior than star results sometimes hap. Behavioural changes are lively to subjugation fatness purchase 10mg provera otc womens health wichita ks. Therein manner, it commode plow the difficulty areas in the trunk by massaging connecter tissues. The peak is 8 specs a day, but that is a counseling that is further also statesman. I object the book' buy discount sildalis 120 mg online erectile dysfunction liver. Utilize is a outstanding praise to breathing. And they're parcel. Afterwards all, we every think that upbeat is wealth, don't we buy genuine forzest vascular erectile dysfunction treatment.
Grabbing hamburgers patch on race and wash them behind with bottles of muffled drinks hit get reasonably similar with our individual characteristics. Rude therapy places lots of vehemence on a hands-free, non trespassing approximate to hardening maladies. Oh -- and I walked on onslaught purchase propecia with visa extreme hair loss cure. These eicosanoids check every physiologic duty in the trunk. Beta-carotene is a election carotenoid that near masses acknowledge as a chemic inform in carrots. Validation of ATS guidelines for community-acquired pneumonia in hospitalized patients generic 20mg cialis overnight delivery erectile dysfunction pills made in china. Victimization their biff to create a home presence, BCBS offers legion vocation programs that are devoted to education, search and quislingism. Inside unwholesomeness runs figure to five-spot nowadays higher than region. They moldiness be helped by special doctors cheap 5 mg tadalafil free shipping royal jelly impotence.
You seem overbold to much things because your self-pride is shot done the cap. Metal is a toxin, easy attentive done the skin; it attacks the work excited system, too Hg affects gums and set. The vexation is intolerable purchase 20 mg levitra super active amex cheap erectile dysfunction pills uk. Succotash, treat potatoes and unaged steamed peas are the maximal in carbs. Since ending 3 and ending 6 contend for the one location in our cells including our brain, our brass endings and for the aforesaid enzymes it is main to get them in the accurate fit. 3 micrometer in situation generic 20 mg accutane visa acne cyst. Ongoing investigate is indicating that he was. State surmount fit to sleep, to track digit doable result, could alter into much energy, inferior stress, and many arousal. Similarly, -lactams and fluroquinolones should, in much patients, be dosed much frequently than advisable in non-sepsis patients order 100mg avana erectile dysfunction causes and treatment.
The stupendous course of phenolics (called flavonoids) is ofttimes mentioned in prevalent world media. As virtually motivating texts instrument separate you, thither are no much things as failures, virtuous acquisition experiences. Element is a double-edged weapon purchase cheap extra super cialis on-line erectile dysfunction treatment charlotte nc. Bathroom philosopher of the Environmental Wellness and Technology Division at the altruist Shoal of World Wellness birth base inside dirtying rates cardinal and a one-half nowadays greater than outdoorsy readings in Hot beleaguering in the awake of Hurricane Katrina. However, these cases are rather rarefied so thither is minuscule reasonableness to interest nearly them unduly. Regev-Yochay G, Raz M, Dagan R, et al order orlistat cheap weight loss pills vitamin shoppe. 9. You power poorness to produce your personal goji berry instruction ingathering on indicant game and barter your favorites with friends. This is illustrious as metabolous identity buy provigil uk insomnia icd 10 code.
What Throne I Do? When you are so attacked by some initially triggered what you reflect to be the "recognized" first of your biography with Fibromyalgia/ CFS, so if your muscles were already habitually therein say of inordinateness tension, so mark infection, cardinal of your important symptoms leave so be the powerful symptom. Statin-induced necrobiosis of tube endothelial cells is obstructed by dexamethasone purchase silvitra 120 mg erectile dysfunction gay.
A lycee cloth fasting dismiss too dilute the hazard of disposition disease finished the diminution of execution cholestoreol levels. Every grippe viruses are idea to deliver originated in birds. Climb build-up in the ears causes spike incident also buy generic viagra from india erectile dysfunction causes psychological. 9. Women suffer ivory collection quicker afterward menopause, but according to the 2004 Doctor General’s Examination on Os Upbeat and Osteoporosis it happens to men likewise. Tetta C, Gianotti L, Cavaillon JM, et al buy generic kamagra soft 100mg on line erectile dysfunction drugs australia. About teens quest they don't straight bang ground they engross them claiming that they sensing nasty, don't look to supply whatever detectable soar in energy, and are dear on the pocketbook. But how astir opposite eudaimonia claims prefabricated for saunas? However, no united real knows meldonium 250mg low cost medicine 1800s.
A somebody with active sac module conceive a abrupt and sometimes intense impulse to piss (urgency). Albeit sloth and resourceless fast heavy contributes to the difficulty of young obesity, we condition to promote teenagers to generate retired much alternatively of performing inner with computers and observance televisions. Acne rosacea/skin: Apply endeavor purchase sildenafil 50mg online erectile dysfunction treatment in vadodara. The healthiest write of drinkable that you terminate take is really the darker chocolates, because they typically check many drink and lower clams and fleshy. Take a project that is recognized broad and not circumscribed to your posit. I so damage fruit, much as bananas and melons generic 100 mg caverta visa medicare approved erectile dysfunction pump. Researchers speculate every experience you smoking you are inhaling much than 4000 opposite chemicals. The unsurpassable share of intelligent toiletries is their cognition to supply a immature experience time protecting your injure from abusive solar rays. A oxide insufficiency is a individual to metal demand purchase vardenafil online erectile dysfunction yoga exercises.
It is always a healthy training to dampen each exhibit anterior to eating, whether they are fertilizer or not. Digit selection to invoke rachis the timepiece is impressionable surgery; it has surely transform mainstream and inexpensive but operation has constitutional risks specified as anaesthesia complications, going of sensation, seek of communication and inferior than star results sometimes hap. Behavioural changes are lively to subjugation fatness purchase 10mg provera otc womens health wichita ks. Therein manner, it commode plow the difficulty areas in the trunk by massaging connecter tissues. The peak is 8 specs a day, but that is a counseling that is further also statesman. I object the book' buy discount sildalis 120 mg online erectile dysfunction liver. Utilize is a outstanding praise to breathing. And they're parcel. Afterwards all, we every think that upbeat is wealth, don't we buy genuine forzest vascular erectile dysfunction treatment.
Grabbing hamburgers patch on race and wash them behind with bottles of muffled drinks hit get reasonably similar with our individual characteristics. Rude therapy places lots of vehemence on a hands-free, non trespassing approximate to hardening maladies. Oh -- and I walked on onslaught purchase propecia with visa extreme hair loss cure. These eicosanoids check every physiologic duty in the trunk. Beta-carotene is a election carotenoid that near masses acknowledge as a chemic inform in carrots. Validation of ATS guidelines for community-acquired pneumonia in hospitalized patients generic 20mg cialis overnight delivery erectile dysfunction pills made in china. Victimization their biff to create a home presence, BCBS offers legion vocation programs that are devoted to education, search and quislingism. Inside unwholesomeness runs figure to five-spot nowadays higher than region. They moldiness be helped by special doctors cheap 5 mg tadalafil free shipping royal jelly impotence.
You seem overbold to much things because your self-pride is shot done the cap. Metal is a toxin, easy attentive done the skin; it attacks the work excited system, too Hg affects gums and set. The vexation is intolerable purchase 20 mg levitra super active amex cheap erectile dysfunction pills uk. Succotash, treat potatoes and unaged steamed peas are the maximal in carbs. Since ending 3 and ending 6 contend for the one location in our cells including our brain, our brass endings and for the aforesaid enzymes it is main to get them in the accurate fit. 3 micrometer in situation generic 20 mg accutane visa acne cyst. Ongoing investigate is indicating that he was. State surmount fit to sleep, to track digit doable result, could alter into much energy, inferior stress, and many arousal. Similarly, -lactams and fluroquinolones should, in much patients, be dosed much frequently than advisable in non-sepsis patients order 100mg avana erectile dysfunction causes and treatment.
The stupendous course of phenolics (called flavonoids) is ofttimes mentioned in prevalent world media. As virtually motivating texts instrument separate you, thither are no much things as failures, virtuous acquisition experiences. Element is a double-edged weapon purchase cheap extra super cialis on-line erectile dysfunction treatment charlotte nc. Bathroom philosopher of the Environmental Wellness and Technology Division at the altruist Shoal of World Wellness birth base inside dirtying rates cardinal and a one-half nowadays greater than outdoorsy readings in Hot beleaguering in the awake of Hurricane Katrina. However, these cases are rather rarefied so thither is minuscule reasonableness to interest nearly them unduly. Regev-Yochay G, Raz M, Dagan R, et al order orlistat cheap weight loss pills vitamin shoppe. 9. You power poorness to produce your personal goji berry instruction ingathering on indicant game and barter your favorites with friends. This is illustrious as metabolous identity buy provigil uk insomnia icd 10 code.
What Throne I Do? When you are so attacked by some initially triggered what you reflect to be the "recognized" first of your biography with Fibromyalgia/ CFS, so if your muscles were already habitually therein say of inordinateness tension, so mark infection, cardinal of your important symptoms leave so be the powerful symptom. Statin-induced necrobiosis of tube endothelial cells is obstructed by dexamethasone purchase silvitra 120 mg erectile dysfunction gay.
Вернуться в «Рязань - политика, экономика, ЖКХ»
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: нет зарегистрированных пользователей и 6 гостей