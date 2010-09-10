Энергосберегающие лампы
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У НАС ТРИ ТЕЛЕВИЗОРА. На кухне и двух комнатах. Но ежедневно работают два. Тошиба 37" и Сони 20". Панасоник 17" редко включаем. Кондиционера нет и не желаю иметь.
Что-то не сходится: 110 квт/мес
холодильник минимум 30 квт
телевизоры ~ 30 квт
компьютеры ~ 10 квт
плюс освещение.
А ведь у вас наверняка еще есть разные электроприборы .
Стиральная машина, духовой шкаф, посудомоечная машина, утюг, микроволновка, мультиварка, и тд и тп что-то из этого есть есть?
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Хочешь сакзать, приворовывает Иван Иваныч? Да, трудно прожить в Мацкве на одну пенсию.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
nik-petr
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
открыл паспорта на все указанные приборы.
Ни в одном не указана потребляемая мощность. Монтаж должен делать мастер. 220-240 вольт и все.
На ПК вообще нет никакой инструкции,кроме техники безопасности. Есть все перечисленные вами приборы
UNCLE1911,Гуру
Не я устанавливаю расход электроэнергии. Мосэнергосбыт. я на E-meil получаю квитанцию к оплате. Через Интернет передаю показания счетчика. Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
И еще мы с женой получаем субсидии по оплате ЖКХ.электроэнергии,телефона,кроме Интернета. Примерно он равны 75% от всех платежей. Зимой % ниже. Не на одну пенсии мы живем. Помогают.
За 8 лет накрутил вклад в банках в 1,8 раза. часть снимаем на покупки стоящего.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):Фирма сама делает расчет с учетом льгот 50% от расхода.
Ну тогда получается не 110 квт, а 220.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
льгота дается на стоимость 1 квт\ч. Не 3,52 руб,а только на 1,76 руб за 1 квт\ч
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.Помимо того,что выглядят ужасно и вызывают повышенную усталость глаз,так еще и опасны из за содержания паров ртути.Давно уже пользуюсь диодными.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Есть энергосберегающие лампы дневного света и есть светодиодные. В последних нет паров ртути. Но дорогие по цене.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
Сегодня купил 4-и светодиодные для замены галогенных.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Даже цена обычных энергосберегающих ламп уже заставляет многих задуматься, а стоит ли ее покупать, а светодиодных и подавно. Так что с точки зрения массового использования светодиодные - все таки это завтрашний день)
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
купил три с цоколем GU-53 одна с GU-10. Свет теплый 2700К. Заменю галогенки. Р пот=5вт, световая Р=35 вт
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Vredtech писал(а):katyacat писал(а):Энергосберегающие лампы прошлый век.
Когда неожиданно гаснет свет, то обычные парафиновые свечи становятся очень актуальны.
Светодиодные фонари уже везде,в гараже,в квартире,в подвале,в машине,в барсетке...
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Еще большой плюс что не греются,патроны на светильниках дольше продержаться. Единственное на дешевых светодиодных лампах плохой теплый свет,лучше брать качественные.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
Сегодня у меня почти все лампы ЛЭД.Заменил 17 ламп.Осталось две галогенки. Сегодня надо снять показания счетчика.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):увеличил потребление э\энергии в сентябре. Дважды сушили в духовке яблоки. расход 134 квт.
Не было горячей воды,работал бойлер - расход 600кВт.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Re: Энергосберегающие лампы
ivanes писал(а):У меня на случай отключения ГВС (не более 7-10дней) есть проточный нагреватель.
Какой мощности?
