Re: Отзывы владельцев о своих авто, плюсы минусы
Antipov писал(а):ВРУНГЕЛЬ писал(а):P/S я как любитель компании PSA никогда даже в мыслях не думал покупать 308 или С4, на мой взгляд ни самый удачный вариант, у пежо хорошее с индекса либо 2 либо 4, и главная мысль - нельзя покупать PSA на немецких агрегатах, а тут сборная солянка, мотор EP6 - от БМВ,
А у нас Citroen C3 Picasso, выпуск - начало 2013 г., рестайлинг.
Брали с пробегом 11400 км и в возрасте чуть меньше двух лет. Машина из пресс-парка ПСА. Вот он, кстати.
В декабре будет 2 года, как он у нас. Сейчас пробег 26000. Пока серьезно не огорчал, хотя мелкие неприятности были.
1. Однажды перестал брызгать задний омыватель. Оказалось - расстыковался шланг внутри задней стойки. ОД починил за 1000 рублей (цена нормочаса).
2. Провисли передние двери немного (они большие, тяжёлые). Решается способом "подёргать дверь вверх". Правда кузовной сервис Рено (они ситроенами тоже официально занимаются) слупил 1000 за какие-то работы по регулировке, но у меня подозрение что просто вверх подёргали.
3. Удивительно, но к 20 000 километров пробега стерлись в ноль задние тормозные колодки (там дисковые тормоза), передние - только на 40%. Еще особенность задних тормозов - внутренние и внешние колодки изнашиваются неравномерно. Т.е. одна колодка стерта до металла, вторая только на 30-40%.
4. На прошлом ТО (ТО-3, 20000) сервисмены порекомендовали поменять опорные подшипники. Перепроверили в стороннем сервисе, там подтвердили. Возможно, причина в том, что пару раз влетали в очень неприятные ямы, может из-за этого.
5. Что-то стучит при раскачивании кузова на больших неровностях при медленном движении. Не проверяли пока, может связано с п. 4, может снизу что-то оторвалось и болтается. Есть вероятность, что это особенность передней подвески французов (там упор амортизаторов жёстко к стакану не закреплен, возможно причина в этом и это нормально).
В плане потребительских свойств машина, конечно радует. Просторная, вместительная, при том, что внешние габариты относительно скромные. Много всяких ниш, кармашков для мелочёвки. Задний диван складывается по частям в ровный пол. Дно багажника двойное, в подполье удобно хранить всякое барахло, которое "может пригодиться", аптечку, трос и т.п.
Летом, в жару, становится недостатком большая площадь остекления - солнце жарит нещадно. Кондиционер есть, дует, получается с одной стороны уже обледенел, с другой - поджарился. Зато в других случаях остекление радует - обзорность хорошая, плюс высокая посадка.
Зимой ни разу не подводил, всегда пускался с половины оборота. Но у нас новый аккумулятор (ОД менял бесплатно по отзывной).
В целом, машина радует. Надеюсь, будет радовать и дальше.
пользовался таким же "пикасиком" два года..
щас читаю и думаю или так упало качество, или что-то с машиной вы делаете не так
Re: Отзывы владельцев о своих авто, плюсы минусы
глен писал(а):пользовался таким же "пикасиком" два года..
щас читаю и думаю или так упало качество, или что-то с машиной вы делаете не так
Ну не знаю. Эксплуатируем бережно, ТО проходим у официалов раз в год (10 000 до замены масла и, тем более, 20 000 до очередного ТО машина за год не проезжает).
На проседание дверей многие жалуются.
Опорники - ну, предполагаю что мы их сами ушатали (как то раз прошлым летом очень неприятно влетели в яму на Шабулина), хотя может и не в этом дело. Они пока ходят, не меняли ещё. Проблемы с ними внешне не заметны особо.
Re: Отзывы владельцев о своих авто, плюсы минусы
Если уж про французов, то владел я два года Берлинго Мультиспейс. С раздвижной дверью и девяностосильным двигателем. Брал новым, продал через два года первому встречному с пробегом около 40000. Не жалея.
Нет, ничего у меня не сломалось. Вообще ничего. Был доволен, какое-то время. Небольшая машинка, но очень вместительная. Грузить удобно. Для объемных и легких грузов – просто шикарно.
Продал я ее по причине того, что пропала необходимость возить коробки, а для загородного дома потребовался реальный полный привод. Берлинго стал не нужен по не зависящим от него обстоятельствам. Но неприятный осадок остался. Это как мелкие ссоры в семье. Вроде, как пустяки, вроде в целом, все хорошо, комфортно, вот только накапливается все изо дня в день.
1. Дорожный просвет мал. Для России. По мелочам цеплялось регулярно.
2. Двигатель слаб. Вообще, я не гоняю, резко не ускоряюсь и первое время такая плавная динамика мне очень нравилась. Но не в российских реалиях. У нас тихоход тебя на трассе не пропустит, а не успеешь ускориться – твои проблемы. Включенный кондиционер убивает охоту обгонять напрочь. Со временем это раздражает.
3. Печка никакая. Может, на салон «Оки» ее и хватит.
Словом, весь дискомфорт связан не с машиной, а с ее применимостью в наших условия. Молодцы, французы, все хорошо, но не для нас.
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
Re: Отзывы владельцев о своих авто, плюсы минусы
Дед Анатольич писал(а):3. Печка никакая. Может, на салон «Оки» ее и хватит.
Словом, весь дискомфорт связан не с машиной, а с ее применимостью в наших условия. Молодцы, французы, все хорошо, но не для нас.
Видимо что-то с заслонками было не так, надо было разбираться или это дизель, у пежовских дизелей очень большой КПД, потому без обогревателя действительно холодно!?
Однако, 3 пыжа, бензин:
405 1.9 MI16 sport 160 л.с. без турбы в стоке, 1990 г.в. задние пассажиры вешались от жары в минус 25
406 V6 1999 г.в. 190 л.с. АКПП , на климате всегда 22 град. Очень редко когда трогал. Обогрев задних стекол включал когда фильтр салона забит был.
407 2.2 168 л.с. МКПП 6ст раздельный климат, задние пассажиры всегда катались на климате 20 град. Обогрев задних стекол в минус 32 включал при 4 человеках в салоне.
Теплее у меня был у меня только ТБ
Сейчас аут XL - печка говно, вентиляция салона говно, да и сама машина - посредственна, мне больше нравится чем РАВ4, форестер, но не могу понять за что такие деньги я за нее отдал?!
Не важно на чем ездить, важно чтоб не ломалось!!!
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Дед Анатольич писал(а):2. Двигатель слаб. Вообще, я не гоняю, резко не ускоряюсь и первое время такая плавная динамика мне очень нравилась.
так. а какой бензин заливали?
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Antipov писал(а):Ну не знаю. Эксплуатируем бережно, ТО проходим у официалов раз в год (10 000 до замены масла и, тем более, 20 000 до очередного ТО машина за год не проезжает).
хз... коротенько о своеём опыте с С3пикассо...
машинка 2010 года...куплена мной в 20122 с пробегом 55 тыщ...
на 62-65 тыще были поменяны тормозные диски и колодки спереди и сзаду то что диски сильно изношены знал ещё при покупке..
на 80 тыщах были поменяны шаровые на машине стояли шаровые несъёмные... менять вместе с рычагами-это больно...поэтому шаровые были срезаны и купленны отдельно (без замены рычагов)
на 120тыщах поменяны стойки вкруг...
тогдаже на 120 тыщах был пеменян бензонасос... бензонасос дорогой чо-то в районе 15 тыщ (в 2014 году)...он там весь такой в сборе...стакан с БН запаяный...пришлось его раскурочить...воткнуть за 1,5-2 тыщи аналогичный бошевский...и запихать всё это счастье обратно тогда же разобрал с другом морду, снял радиатор и промыл кёрхером и основной радиатор и радиатор кондея...
больше ничего с машиной не делал...ну кроме замены лампочек в фарах, замены масла...ну и колодок тормозных...ну ешё стойки стабилизатора каждые 15-20 тыщ (но они копеечные...в смысле недорогие )
в 2014 году продал с пробегом 135 тыщ... в целом машиной был очень доволен...но для меня она не очень подходит: маловата..низковата... нет полного привода
ВРУНГЕЛЬ писал(а):
Видимо что-то с заслонками было не так, надо было разбираться или это дизель, у пежовских дизелей очень большой КПД, потому без обогревателя действительно холодно!?
Может быть, может быть. Но согласитесь, что салон у Берлинго будет побольше, чем у четырехсотых пыжей.
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
ФрекенСнорк писал(а):так. а какой бензин заливали?
95-й.
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
мдя? у нас был Бегемотик, Берлинго Фёст. катались 4 года, потом продали. перевели от нашей жадности на газ, но заливали ТНК-шный Пульсар. ну падала мощность, но, имхо, не критично.
«Поэтому с обдуманностью веди войну твою» (Прит.24:6).
Re: Отзывы владельцев о своих авто, плюсы минусы
Alexa22 писал(а):и мы на газ перешли, ощущается особенно под горку
Что, так страшно?
Не важно на чем ездить, важно чтоб не ломалось!!!
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
Увидите мумий тролля, пните его, чтоб далеко летел ...
