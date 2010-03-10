RZN.info на википедии
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
RZN.info на википедии
Предлагаем наших пользователей улучшить статью о сайте на Википедии
http://ru.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=RZN.info
а то злые модераторы википедии задумали ее удалить.
Рязанский городской сайт http://www.rzn.info
Re: RZN.info на википедии
Имхо, если на википедии нет информации о чем-либо - это проблемы википедии.
Harmlessly passing your time in the grassland away...
Re: RZN.info на википедии
Удалили уже.
Re: RZN.info на википедии
Можно подумать, что от их удаления рязанский сайт исчезнет или перестанет быть интересен рязанцам.
