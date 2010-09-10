Пара мелких недочётов...
Сообщения о работе портала. Новых сервисах и возможностях, ошибках и опечатках. Ваши предложения и отзывы.
Re: Пара мелких недочётов...
ZZ писал(а):Надо было выяснить: "Почему программе не сообщили про ваш договор."
Пока я искала свою выпавшую вставную челюсть, разговор закончился. Скайнет рулит. Путнику респект, напомнил.
То ли цветов и музыки хочется, то ли зарезать кого-то. (с)
Re: Пара мелких недочётов...
Часы бы что ли перевели...
Re: Пара мелких недочётов...
pri писал(а):Часы бы что ли перевели...
У себя в личном разделе в настройках поставь галочку на "нет" в графе "сейчас летнее время"
Re: Пара мелких недочётов...
Ух ты, и впрямь... Каюсь, дурак я...
