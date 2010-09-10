Незамеченные рязанские события
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Закон Рязанской области от 27 декабря 2016 г. N 104-ОЗ
"Об областном бюджете на 2017 год и на плановый период 2018 и 2019 годов"
(принят постановлением Рязанской областной Думы от 15 декабря 2016 г.)
Установить предельный объем государственного долга Рязанской области:
на 2017 год в сумме 32 751 370 000,00 рубля;
на 2018 год в сумме 34 806 300 000,00 рубля;
на 2019 год в сумме 37 530 000 000,00 рубля.
2. Установить, что за счет средств областного бюджета предоставляются субсидии:
1) организациям железнодорожного транспорта в целях возмещения недополученных доходов, возникающих в результате государственного регулирования тарифов на услуги по перевозке пассажиров железнодорожным транспортом в пригородном сообщении;
2) организациям железнодорожного транспорта в целях возмещения недополученных доходов, возникающих в связи с предоставлением меры социальной поддержки учащимся и воспитанникам общеобразовательных организаций в возрасте старше 7 лет, обучающимся по очной форме обучения студентам (курсантам) профессиональных образовательных организаций и образовательных организаций высшего образования;
3) организациям железнодорожного транспорта в целях возмещения недополученных доходов в связи с осуществлением ими перевозок железнодорожным транспортом общего пользования в пригородном сообщении граждан, имеющих право на меры социальной поддержки в соответствии с Законом Рязанской области от 21 декабря 2016 года N 91-ОЗ "О мерах социальной поддержки населения Рязанской области";
4) юридическим лицам и индивидуальным предпринимателям в целях возмещения недополученных доходов в связи с осуществлением ими перевозок городским наземным электрическим транспортом общего пользования, автомобильным транспортом общего пользования городского и пригородного сообщения, а также автомобильным транспортом общего пользования междугородного сообщения по маршрутам, соединяющим административный центр муниципального района Рязанской области с населенными пунктами данного муниципального района, граждан, имеющих право на меры социальной поддержки в соответствии с Законом Рязанской области от 21 декабря 2016 года N 91-ОЗ "О мерах социальной поддержки населения Рязанской области";
5) юридическим лицам и индивидуальным предпринимателям в целях возмещения недополученных доходов, возникающих в результате государственного регулирования тарифов на услуги по перевозке пассажиров автомобильным транспортом общего пользования в городском, пригородном сообщении.
http://garant-ryazan.complexdoc.ru/4042938.html
"Об областном бюджете на 2017 год и на плановый период 2018 и 2019 годов"
(принят постановлением Рязанской областной Думы от 15 декабря 2016 г.)
Установить предельный объем государственного долга Рязанской области:
на 2017 год в сумме 32 751 370 000,00 рубля;
на 2018 год в сумме 34 806 300 000,00 рубля;
на 2019 год в сумме 37 530 000 000,00 рубля.
2. Установить, что за счет средств областного бюджета предоставляются субсидии:
1) организациям железнодорожного транспорта в целях возмещения недополученных доходов, возникающих в результате государственного регулирования тарифов на услуги по перевозке пассажиров железнодорожным транспортом в пригородном сообщении;
2) организациям железнодорожного транспорта в целях возмещения недополученных доходов, возникающих в связи с предоставлением меры социальной поддержки учащимся и воспитанникам общеобразовательных организаций в возрасте старше 7 лет, обучающимся по очной форме обучения студентам (курсантам) профессиональных образовательных организаций и образовательных организаций высшего образования;
3) организациям железнодорожного транспорта в целях возмещения недополученных доходов в связи с осуществлением ими перевозок железнодорожным транспортом общего пользования в пригородном сообщении граждан, имеющих право на меры социальной поддержки в соответствии с Законом Рязанской области от 21 декабря 2016 года N 91-ОЗ "О мерах социальной поддержки населения Рязанской области";
4) юридическим лицам и индивидуальным предпринимателям в целях возмещения недополученных доходов в связи с осуществлением ими перевозок городским наземным электрическим транспортом общего пользования, автомобильным транспортом общего пользования городского и пригородного сообщения, а также автомобильным транспортом общего пользования междугородного сообщения по маршрутам, соединяющим административный центр муниципального района Рязанской области с населенными пунктами данного муниципального района, граждан, имеющих право на меры социальной поддержки в соответствии с Законом Рязанской области от 21 декабря 2016 года N 91-ОЗ "О мерах социальной поддержки населения Рязанской области";
5) юридическим лицам и индивидуальным предпринимателям в целях возмещения недополученных доходов, возникающих в результате государственного регулирования тарифов на услуги по перевозке пассажиров автомобильным транспортом общего пользования в городском, пригородном сообщении.
http://garant-ryazan.complexdoc.ru/4042938.html
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Vredtech
А насчет перевозок и микрорайонов - была в свое время городская электричка. Как убытка полтора ляма нащелкала - так тут же прикрыли.
Рязань из-за убытков разобрала рельсы трамвая. Химволокно содержало трамвай,но это халява была в чистом виде.Хотите ездить за счет РЖД ? тогда билеты на дальние рейсы и грузоперевозки подорожают. Не выгодно бизнесу.как не выгоден "крепкий рубль".
А насчет перевозок и микрорайонов - была в свое время городская электричка. Как убытка полтора ляма нащелкала - так тут же прикрыли.
Рязань из-за убытков разобрала рельсы трамвая. Химволокно содержало трамвай,но это халява была в чистом виде.Хотите ездить за счет РЖД ? тогда билеты на дальние рейсы и грузоперевозки подорожают. Не выгодно бизнесу.как не выгоден "крепкий рубль".
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Raider писал(а):и заметьте у северокавказких республик при подобных дотациях-цены на ЖКХ и прочее не растут.
Собственно, как я и говорил. Наброс в духе навальнера.
1.Республика Адыгея 3,4
5.Республика Дагестан 3,3
7.Кабардино-Балкарская Республика 3,3
9.Карачаево-Черкесская Республика 3,4
20.Чеченская Республика 3,4
22.Алтайский край 3,2
34.Белгородская область 3,4
42.Калининградская область 3,4
43.Калужская область 3,4
48.Курская область 3,4
53.Мурманская область 3,4
66.Сахалинская область 3,4
69.Тамбовская область 3,4
70.Тверская область 3,4
82.Чукотский автономный округ 3,4
Walker
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2446
- Зарегистрирован: 10 сен 2010, 14:44
- Контактная информация:
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Spiro писал(а):Raider писал(а):и заметьте у северокавказких республик при подобных дотациях-цены на ЖКХ и прочее не растут.
Собственно, как я и говорил. Наброс в духе навальнера.1.Республика Адыгея 3,4
5.Республика Дагестан 3,3
7.Кабардино-Балкарская Республика 3,3
9.Карачаево-Черкесская Республика 3,4
20.Чеченская Республика 3,4
22.Алтайский край 3,2
34.Белгородская …
Эти цены для некоторых растут только на бумаге:
источникПо состоянию на 1 июня 2013 года объем задолженности за жилищно-коммунальные услуги в России достиг 733 млрд рублей, причем за пять месяцев этого года данный показатель вырос на 11%. Об этом говорится в исследовании Национальной службы взыскания (НСВ)(есть в распоряжении «Известий»). Лидерами по объему задолженности за услуги ЖКХ являются Северо-Кавказский и Уральский федеральные округа, где долг на домохозяйство превышает средний уровень по стране вдвое. В отдельных субъектах этих регионов задолженность аномально высокая: в Ямало-Ненецком автономном округе долг на домохозяйство превышает средний уровень более чем вчетверо, в Республике Коми — в 2,8 раза.
источникПо данным комитета Госдумы по жилищной политике и жилищно-коммунальному хозяйству, хуже всех за ЖКХ платят в регионах Северного Кавказа - около 90%, лучше всех в Татарстане - 98,5%.
источникСитуация в топливно-энергетическом комплексе северокавказского региона остается сложной - на регионы СКФО приходится более половины от объема всех долгов за потребленный газ по России и более 40% от общероссийской задолженности за электроэнергию на оптовом рынке.…
По данным правительства РФ, озвученным 27 декабря 2016 года в Горках на заседании правкомиссии по социально- экономическому развитию СКФО, объем долгов за газ и электроэнергию на Северном Кавказе увеличивается. С учетом долгов предыдущих лет общая задолженность за газ превысила 70 млрд рублей. Общая задолженность северокавказского региона за электроэнергию составляет почти 25 млрд.
Walker
- Пользователь RZN.info
- Сообщения: 2446
- Зарегистрирован: 10 сен 2010, 14:44
- Контактная информация:
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Spiro писал(а):Raider писал(а):и заметьте у северокавказких республик при подобных дотациях-цены на ЖКХ и прочее не растут.
Собственно, как я и говорил. Наброс в духе навальнера.1.Республика Адыгея 3,4
5.Республика Дагестан 3,3
7.Кабардино-Балкарская Республика 3,3
9.Карачаево-Черкесская Республика 3,4
20.Чеченская Республика 3,4
22.Алтайский край 3,2
34.Белгородская …
Эти цены для некоторых растут только на бумаге:
источникПо состоянию на 1 июня 2013 года объем задолженности за жилищно-коммунальные услуги в России достиг 733 млрд рублей, причем за пять месяцев этого года данный показатель вырос на 11%. Об этом говорится в исследовании Национальной службы взыскания (НСВ)(есть в распоряжении «Известий»). Лидерами по объему задолженности за услуги ЖКХ являются Северо-Кавказский и Уральский федеральные округа, где долг на домохозяйство превышает средний уровень по стране вдвое. В отдельных субъектах этих регионов задолженность аномально высокая: в Ямало-Ненецком автономном округе долг на домохозяйство превышает средний уровень более чем вчетверо, в Республике Коми — в 2,8 раза.
источникПо данным комитета Госдумы по жилищной политике и жилищно-коммунальному хозяйству, хуже всех за ЖКХ платят в регионах Северного Кавказа - около 90%, лучше всех в Татарстане - 98,5%.
источникСитуация в топливно-энергетическом комплексе северокавказского региона остается сложной - на регионы СКФО приходится более половины от объема всех долгов за потребленный газ по России и более 40% от общероссийской задолженности за электроэнергию на оптовом рынке.…
По данным правительства РФ, озвученным 27 декабря 2016 года в Горках на заседании правкомиссии по социально- экономическому развитию СКФО, объем долгов за газ и электроэнергию на Северном Кавказе увеличивается. С учетом долгов предыдущих лет общая задолженность за газ превысила 70 млрд рублей. Общая задолженность северокавказского региона за электроэнергию составляет почти 25 млрд.
В средем каждый из жителей (всего примерно 9 млн. 700 тыс.) за газ должен рублей по 7.500, но тут следует иметь в виду, в СКФО входят относительно «дисциплинированные» Ставропольский край с населением почти 3 млн. чел. и почти 3 млн. Дагестан
источникНа 3 млрд рублей выросла задолженность Дагестана за потребленный газ в 2016 году, заявил замдиректора филиала «Газпром межрегионгаз Пятигорск» Руслан Магомедов.
По его словам, наблюдается ухудшение платежной дисциплины. Конечный уровень платежей составил 34%…
На 11% выросли потери в газовых сетях.
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
https://ria.ru/infografika/20170220/1488209453.html
РЕЙТИНГ РЕГИОНОВ ПО КАЧЕСТВУ ЖИЗНИ
( по показателям 2015 и 2016г.г.)
Рязанская область
Рейтинговый бал (max =100)-49,94
Позиция в рейтинге 2016г - 20
Позиция в рейтинге 2015г -27
МОСКВА - 76,54 - 1 - 1
САНКТ-ПЕТЕРБУРГ -76,49 - 2 - 2
РЕСПУБЛИКА ТЫВА - 12,53 -85-85
РЕЙТИНГ РЕГИОНОВ ПО КАЧЕСТВУ ЖИЗНИ
( по показателям 2015 и 2016г.г.)
Рязанская область
Рейтинговый бал (max =100)-49,94
Позиция в рейтинге 2016г - 20
Позиция в рейтинге 2015г -27
МОСКВА - 76,54 - 1 - 1
САНКТ-ПЕТЕРБУРГ -76,49 - 2 - 2
РЕСПУБЛИКА ТЫВА - 12,53 -85-85
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
А разве Навальный врет?Spiro писал(а):Наброс в духе навальнера.
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Общая просроченная задолженность населения Рязанской области за природный газ сейчас составляет более 77 миллионов рублей. В ноябре 2016 года этот показатель был выше – 83 миллиона рублей.
15:10 16/02/2017
Рязань, 16 февраля - АиФ-Рязань.
Общая задолженность коммунального комплекса на 1 сентября 2016 года составляет 210,9 миллионов рублей. По сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года она возросла более чем на 29% процентов (162, 8 миллионов рублей - показатель 2015 года).
http://ryazan.bezformata.ru/listnews/re ... /50922539/
Перечень всех должников типа ООО,МУП,МКП. ниже.
15:10 16/02/2017
Рязань, 16 февраля - АиФ-Рязань.
Общая задолженность коммунального комплекса на 1 сентября 2016 года составляет 210,9 миллионов рублей. По сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года она возросла более чем на 29% процентов (162, 8 миллионов рублей - показатель 2015 года).
http://ryazan.bezformata.ru/listnews/re ... /50922539/
Перечень всех должников типа ООО,МУП,МКП. ниже.
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
и? чего сказать то хотел?ivanes писал(а):Центр Рязани,ул Павлова
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Raider писал(а):и? чего сказать то хотел?ivanes писал(а):Центр Рязани,ул Павлова
Не сказать,а показать здание бывшей ликерки. Теперь алкоголь привозной.
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
это хорошо или плохо?ivanes писал(а): Теперь алкоголь привозной.
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
За имением барыни,кухарка сойдет.Хорошо или плохо?
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
ну вам то с дырявой посудой виднее..ivanes писал(а):За имением барыни,кухарка сойдет.Хорошо или плохо?
Re: Незамеченные рязанские события
Что привезут,то и будете пить и закусывать. Колбасные электрички заменили на фуры Пятерочки, Магнита и Перекрестка. От Москвы до Рязани.Ежедневно они везут в Рязань водку и закуску.
Вам показать бывшие НИТИ и Телезавод? РЗЭП и ЗАА - филиал Зил? Центролит и отделение ГИНЦВЕТМЕТА?
Ржавое кольцо разрухи.
Вам показать бывшие НИТИ и Телезавод? РЗЭП и ЗАА - филиал Зил? Центролит и отделение ГИНЦВЕТМЕТА?
Ржавое кольцо разрухи.
