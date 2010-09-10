Модератор
Re: Модератор
Vredtech писал(а):listen10 писал(а):Вот хотелось бы кнопочки игнора.
Надо уметь слушать всех. Даже если этого и не хочется.
Неуважаемый Vredtech,кнопочка игнора нужна хотя бы для того,чтобы не выслушивать хамов .
Re: Модератор
Vredtech писал(а):listen10 писал(а):Вот хотелось бы кнопочки игнора.
Надо уметь слушать всех. Даже если этого и не хочется.
Неуважаемый Vredtech,кнопочка игнора нужна хотя бы для того,чтобы не выслушивать хамов .
Re: Модератор
listen10 писал(а):Неуважаемый Vredtech,кнопочка игнора нужна хотя бы для того,чтобы не выслушивать хамов .
А придется.
Re: Модератор
после того,как опубликовал на ветке Коттеджные поселки московскую детскую площадку и коттеджи в СНТ в Подмосковье.тему практически закрыта. Не обсуждают свои плюсы и минусы.
Re: Модератор
Боятся крутого москаля.
Re: Модератор
Не по карману иметь детскую площадку с резиновым покрытием, не по карману построить коттедж из кирпича и в три этажа. Поэтому нет оппонента. Тема пустует.
Re: Модератор
Не все же вертолеты воровали у Родины.
Re: Модератор
Я понял что к чему. Форум специально сдали импортным ботам, чтоб не платить ольгинским козлам. И это очень крутое решение. Я думаю, в других областях творится такое же. Мы можем перебрехиваться сколько угодно. Народ уже не читает форум из за этих спецпрограмм.
Крик души. Дайте мне побыть модером. Обязуюсь вычищать только импортоязычных ботов. И до 18 го постить только нейтральные сообщения на рязанские темы. После 18го снимаю с себя обязанности.
Крик души. Дайте мне побыть модером. Обязуюсь вычищать только импортоязычных ботов. И до 18 го постить только нейтральные сообщения на рязанские темы. После 18го снимаю с себя обязанности.
Re: Модератор
Уважаемые модераторы!
Большое спасибо за то, что в последнее время на форуме появилась возможность купить множество полезных вещей, как то косметические средства, БАДЫ и прочее. Особая благодарность за то, что почитать объявления можно на языке продавца, что немаловажно при заказе зарубежных товаров.
Однако, вынужден заметить избирательное отношение модераторов к таким объявлениям – некоторые из них безжалостно удаляются. В частности, есть основания полагать, что из-за действий модераторов я не могу сделать через форум нужный мне заказ.
Для приготовления пудинга мне необходимо некоторое количество кассавы, купить которую в магазинах не представляется возможным. Исторически, я предпочитаю кассаву из ДР Конго, поэтому прошу модераторов не удалять объявление о ее продаже. Предпочтительно оставить объявление на конголезском диалекте французского языка.
С уважением, заранее спасибо!
Большое спасибо за то, что в последнее время на форуме появилась возможность купить множество полезных вещей, как то косметические средства, БАДЫ и прочее. Особая благодарность за то, что почитать объявления можно на языке продавца, что немаловажно при заказе зарубежных товаров.
Однако, вынужден заметить избирательное отношение модераторов к таким объявлениям – некоторые из них безжалостно удаляются. В частности, есть основания полагать, что из-за действий модераторов я не могу сделать через форум нужный мне заказ.
Для приготовления пудинга мне необходимо некоторое количество кассавы, купить которую в магазинах не представляется возможным. Исторически, я предпочитаю кассаву из ДР Конго, поэтому прошу модераторов не удалять объявление о ее продаже. Предпочтительно оставить объявление на конголезском диалекте французского языка.
С уважением, заранее спасибо!
Re: Модератор
Посмотрел список активных тем, это что-то. Я такого нашествия и бомбежки еще не видел. Самое печальное, что тем полутора модерам, которые вроде бы еще и иногда сражаются нужно заходить в каждую испорченную тему и удалять каждое сообщение отдельно, вместо того, чтобы удалить сразу все сообщения конкретного бота. Товарищ admin в курсе и наблюдает, но никак не реагирует и ничего не делает. По идее, одному из последних модеров стоило бы поднять права для облегчения каторжного труда.
Re: Модератор
Достаточно сделать ограничение на 10-20-30 сообщений
Re: Модератор
hardbone писал(а): Товарищ admin в курсе и наблюдает, но никак не реагирует и ничего не делает.
зачем!? Главное кол-во сообщений! Поэтому, благодаря подобным вбросам "самый посещаемый" форум приказывает долго жить.listen10 писал(а):Достаточно сделать ограничение на 10-20-30 сообщений
