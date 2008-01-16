Правила раздела
Место общения верующих и желающих найти веру. Информация о приходах действующих на территории Рязани и области. Вопросы богословия и атеизма.
Re: Правила раздела
этот раздел надо переименовать в "антирелигиозный", название "религия, конфессии" совершенно не соответствует
Re: Правила раздела
Скажите, почему мне не дают высказаться. Ведь я никого не оскорбил, а если кто-то и в обиде--так это только потому, что нужно дать дочитать мою статью до конца.
Re: Правила раздела
раф писал(а):Скажите, почему мне не дают высказаться. Ведь я никого не оскорбил, а если кто-то и в обиде--так это только потому, что нужно дать дочитать мою статью до конца.
А потому, что саентологам тут делать нечего. Иди, болезный с Богом отсель.
Re: Правила раздела
Воля ваша. Но только на Украине не прекратиться конфликт, пока не появиться новый человек.
Re: Правила раздела
раф писал(а):Воля ваша. Но только на Украине не прекратиться конфликт, пока не появиться новый человек.
О как! И религия и политика-всё в одну кучу. А украине и правда, нужен новый человек. Человек, который сможет остановить никому не нужную, гражданскую братоубийственную войну.
Re: Правила раздела
Этот человек нужен не только Украине, а вернее не столько украинцам, а сколько русскоязычному населению Украины. Потому что он знает, как найти выход. Ты пишишь мне, что мне кто то платит.. Мне не платит никто, за 15 лет я развил своё дело настолько, что не нуждаюсь в чей либо помощи. Помощь нужна сам знаешь кому. Я не пиарюсь, и повторюсь--это моя первая публикация. Возможно, она выглядит наивно, но она идёт от чистого сердца.
Re: Правила раздела
Политика,экономика и религия во многих страна связаны одной идеологией. Это заметно в США, ЕС, РФ. Бог с нами -лозунг на долларе. Глава РПЦ выступает в Госдуме, Обама не перестает в своих речах вспоминать Бога,которым ему помогает управлять США,Папа Римский выступает во многих странах.
Украине уже не нужен новый человек у власти. На здании СБУ красуются два флага. Украины и США. Скоро вывесят еще флаг ЕС.
Там рули управления Украиной. Там деньги в виде кредитов..
Украине уже не нужен новый человек у власти. На здании СБУ красуются два флага. Украины и США. Скоро вывесят еще флаг ЕС.
Там рули управления Украиной. Там деньги в виде кредитов..
Re: Правила раздела
Ванваныч, выпей лекарство и найми переводчика)
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
