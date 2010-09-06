Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
Re: Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
http://www.auto.ru приезжают даже с других городов,и ярмарка.
самый оптимальный вариан + сарафанное радио через знакомых и родственников.
Re: Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
Вот советы от знающего человека КАК продать автомобиль. Ведь важно не только где его продавать, но и как.
http://www.drive2.ru/b/2375181/
В общем, как Вы поняли, надо врать, чтобы продать бу машину… Постоянно врать… Сказать по-другому. Надо не врать, это слово многим не нравится, а надо недоговаривать… Если Вы не можете совсем врать, то просто отвечайте на вопросы, а не рассказывайте всё за машину… Не спросили про мотор, значит, не говорите, что он умрет скоро… Не спросили про АКПП, значит не говорите, что масло 100 000 км назад надо было менять… И так во всем… Что найдут, то найдут, что не найдут, то не надо говорить… Только так можно продать хлам…
Теперь Вы понимаете, что мне говорят, когда показывают такие машины… Теперь Вы знаете, как продать такие машины… И так один человек, продает хлам другому, тот его чинит-чинит-чинит, и так же продает следующему… Это круговорот бу машин! На хламе часто не ездят долго, только поняли, что купили ведро, сразу продают… И так постоянно, от одного к другому… Поэтому я и говорю, что если 5 хозяев, или вторая ПТС, то часто это не машина даже… А по телефону не могут сказать, менялись ли стойки, честный ли пробег, что крашено по кузову и тд и тп…
http://www.drive2.ru/b/2375181/
Re: Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
Вот ещё короткий список правильных ответов на вопросы, когда продаёшь автомобиль:
почему диски поменяли? повело!
почему гур в масле? доливал пролил
почему мотор в масле? доливал пролил
Ролик шумит? нет он новый еще не приработался
почему руль вышеканый? в перчатках ездил
почему ручаг кпп мертвый ? просто в перчатках езжу
почему педали вышерканы? я со шкуркой на стопах езжу
почему в птс 3 хозяина а не 1 как говорили? потому что я ******!
Re: Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
Так у нас уйма автосалонов, в чем проблема то?
Re: Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
Интернет вам на помощь.
Re: Где в Рязани продать автомобиль?
http://prodaiavto62.ru пользовался неоднократно этим ресурсом
