ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Путник
Спасибо за разъяснения и советы. Я тоже склоняюсь к мысли о специалитете и втором высшем. Но настаивать не стану, пусть решает сама. Пока мы на практике. До 1-го августа есть время подумать.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
При РГРТУ открывается бизнес инкубатор. Предполагается заниматься нанотехнологиями. Все любители нано туда.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Эх, помню лет 6 назад тоже заходил на форум и спрашивал совета по выбору ВУЗа.
Не могу сказать, что универ - бесполезная трата времени, но всему самому важному все равно пришлось учиться самому.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Так многие говорят, но чему они сами научились, умалчивают. Расскажите
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
МИша 12! это взятка за поступление?
Тогда укажите цену каждой сессии.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Учишься одному, а в жизни все по-другому
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
8 августа закончился прием на очные отделения ВУЗов.
Почти 50%- будущие инженеры,9% - педагоги, 8,5% - медики. АиФ
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
ivanes писал(а):8 августа закончился прием на очные отделения ВУЗов.
Почти 50%- будущие инженеры,9% - педагоги, 8,5% - медики. АиФ
Вот мне про 9% педагогов интересно, это все по призванию? Или у них уже бизнес-план по вытрясанию денег из карманов родителей учеников имеется?
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Вот мне про 9% педагогов интересно, это все по призванию?
В мое время пословица была актуальна "Ума нет - иди в пед" (не хочу никого обижать, но что было, то было).
В связи с дефицитом патронов предупредительные выстрелы больше не производятся. Сразу контрольные.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Но факт,что выпускники с педагогическим образованием находят работу по специальности в первый же год.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Да, слышал, примерно такое:
Ума нет – иди в пед,
Стыда нет – иди в мед,
Любишь нюхать навоз – иди в сельхоз,
А не берут ни нам, ни тут – тогда в радиоинститут.
Только живи, и до всего доживешь
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
https://www.ucheba.ru/article/2871#
тут перечень ВУЗов и количество бюджетных мест в 2015 и 2016г.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
Может на заочку просто в другой город?
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
мне кажется по специальности сейчас вобще мало кто работает, к сожалению. как-то не складывается - или в ходе учебы понимаешь, что это не твое, но уже диплом почти в руках и поздно менять профиль или потом просто не можешь найти достойную работу с хорошей зарплатой. это очень грустно, но факт. в основном народ получает корочку, чтобы найти хоть какую-то работу на первое время. а потом либо курсы дополнительные оканчивает либо переходят на дистанционное образование. это сейчас можно среди молодых людей. на самом деле - отличный способ подтянуть свои хвосты или научиться чему-то новому и полезному. здесь http://unic.edu.ru/ точно можно найти что-то подходящее. чем-то похоже на заочку, но только тратиться намного меньше времени, денег и сил.
Re: ВУЗы Рязани куда пойти учиться?
30% первокурсников МГТУ им.Баумана не хотели работать по избранной специальности. На вопрос зачем пошли в ВУЗ ответили :" Диплом престижного ВУЗа многое значит для любого работодателя".
В Рязани все ВУЗы не могут обеспечить работой выпускников.
