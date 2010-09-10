Рязанские СМИ:)))
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Очень хорошо тут представителей второй древнейшей, состоящей на службе у губера отдрали, заодно и ему досталось.
...
Так что же случилось? Минпечати бросилось опровергать информацию московского издания The Moscow Post об отставке губернатора Ковалева. «8 декабря общероссийская общественно-политическая электронная газета [со странным для русскоязычного издания названием] The Moscow Post отправила в отставку губернатора Рязанской области Олега Ковалева», – пишет автор текста.
Давайте беречь зрение - может, еще увидим что-нибудь хорошее.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
«Уважаемые коллеги, это новость от 11.07.2012 г. когда г-н Ковалев досрочно уходил в отставку и переизбирался."
Ответ СМИ
Ответ СМИ
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
http://ria.ru/incidents/20141106/1032059517.html
Задержаны гражданин РФ и Украины,которые торговали спайсами на территории Рязанской области.
В ведомстве отметили, что преступная группа действовала в 30 регионах России.
Деньги переводились в Приват-банк. Владелец И.Коломойский. ФСКН направило запрос в МВД Украины по выяснению задержанных лиц.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
В списке из 199 системообразующих предприятий России нет ни одного рязанского (10.02.2015г)
Новости от НГ за 10.02.2015г
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
А если познакомиться со списком повнимательнее:
то можно обнаружить, что очень многие крупные рязанские предприятия являются важными и неразрывными составными частями указанных системообразующих предприятий.
И это пройдет...
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Рязань тесно связана и является составной частью России. Падает вместе.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
ВНИМАНИЕ! Первоначально акция в Рязани планировалась на пл. Ленина, однако городские власти предложили перенести её в мкр. Приокский, к пам. Братства по оружию.
Нач. в 12 часов.
В рамках акции будет осуществлён сбор средств в помощь жителям Донбасса.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Иванес, неужели Вы лично на неё выдвигаетесь?!
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Я не был на Антимайдане. Ни в Москве,ни у памятника Братства по оружию. У меня в памяти остались воспоминания от этого братства. Сосед полуполяк от б..дства, была конфедератка от поляка. Сейчас плохие картинки из Польши.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
В Рязани появилась инициативная группа, которая выступила с предложением установить памятник Иосифу Сталину в сквере, примыкающему к площади Победы на улице Завражнова.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Памятник Сталину надо ставить напротив администрации!
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Аиф опубликовал уточнения относительно Ковалева А.О. Его зовут не Алексей ,а Андрей. Он не имеет никакого отношения к бизнесу в Рязанской области.
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Что за Анддрей?
Re: Рязанские СМИ:)))
Андрей Олегович Ковалев,сын О.И.Ковалева
